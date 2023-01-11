First look at the spectacular artworks heading to Aberdeen for Spectra Festival Of Light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at the spectacular artworks heading to Aberdeen for Spectra Festival Of Light

By Scott Begbie
January 11, 2023, 10:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 4:52 pm
Aberdeen will be transformed by Spectra - with Union Terrace Gardens at the heart of the festival of light. All images: Supplied by Spectra.
New images of the artworks which will bring a blaze of glory to Aberdeen for Spectra have been unveiled as the full line-up for the spectacular festival is revealed.

Union Terrace Gardens will be transformed into a sea of light, hosting a rich variety of jaw-dropping installations as the epicentre of the four-day event, while giant humanoid figures will tower over iconic locations, including the gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College.

And landmarks such as His Majesty’s Theatre and Broad Street will be transformed by spectacular projected work during Scotland’s Festival Of Light which this year has a theme of “Home”.

Huge humanoids will descend on Aberdeen’s city centre with the Fantastic Planet installation as part of Spectra.

Aberdeen’s Spectra will be ‘packed with extraordinary work’

Arts company Curated Place which delivers Spectra, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council, promise a thrilling programme for 2023 in a winter highlight for the Granite City from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12.

“It’s packed with extraordinary work from some truly astounding artists and creatives, with something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re excited to once again light up some of the city’s spectacular streets and landmarks in wonderful new ways,” said a spokesperson for Curated Place.

One of the most spectacular artworks for the free festival promises to be Fantastic Planet by Australian group Parer Studio on their first Scottish appearance.

Circa will represent the dark and light cycles of Aberdeen over a year, when it arrives for Spectra.

It will see massive human-like figures descend on the city – including Union Terrace Gardens, the art gallery and Marischal College. Organisers say the giant visitors from afar will playfully encourage people to envisage the future of their home planet.

Union Terrace Gardens will be the centrepiece of this year’s Spectra

The bulk of Spectra’s art installations will be housed at Union Terrace Gardens, returning to the newly-refurbished space for the first time since 2018.

Light and sound with the Illumaphonium installation, heading for Union Terrace Gardens with Spectra.

This will include Illumaphonium, a fun, music-making experience with more than 200 illuminated chime bars, responding to touch with patterns of light and sound.

Circa, from Limbic Cinema, is a light sculpture of 12 fixtures creating a three-dimensional clock reflecting Aberdeen’s light and dark cycles over a year, with a soundscape from Joe Acheson of Hidden Orchestra.

Nature Nocturnal from the Lantern Company will bring illuminated plants, insects and wildlife to the gardens’ slopes, creating a luminous lantern walk in the nocturnal natural world.

In the centre of the gardens, otherworldly Luminosi Trees will see six-metre high jellyfish-like structures create an absorbing and calming space, with sound-responsive LEDs creating an ever-changing pattern.

Luminosi Trees will create a calm and relaxing space in the heart of Union Terrace Gardens as part of Spectra.

The gardens’ arches will be home to Visible Voices, an animated projection mixing the everyday and the surreal, from visual artist Vincent James.

Broad Street will be transformed by spectacular displays during Spectra

Away from the gardens, Broad Street will be transformed by Pulse, a 45-metre-long light sculpture from Bristol’s creative team This Is Loop. Twelve giant hoops covered in mirrors stretch out into a winding tunnel, becoming a contemplative place for visitors of all ages, both day and night.

Pulse will transform Broad Street with a tunnel of light as part of the Spectra festival.

Meanwhile, the façade of His Majesty’s Theatre will be home to a special new projected art commission, The Waxwing Wanes. This stunning work by Illuminos, reflects on changing climate, with a new composition by composer and harpist Allie Robertson.

Illuminos will also light up Marischal College with Nøkken, based around a shape-shifting, Kelpie-like freshwater spirit, from the shared folklore of Scotland and the Nordic nations.

Marischal College Quad will be home to live performances by Aberdeen’s Fusion Youth Dance Company, premiering a new outdoor work in reponse to the Fantastic Planet installation, while the popular Projection Bikes will be returning to the city centre.

Projection Bikes are returning with this year’s Spectra, bringing a sense of fun to the city centre.

Spectra will bring together residents and visitors for fun and splendour

Also part of Spectra on Broad Street will be resident storyteller Pauline Cordiner, alongside Lindsey Gibb, telling tales for all ages in English, Scots, and Doric. There will be tales old and new, from Aberdeen and beyond, inspiring visitors to think about the comforts of home, wherever it may be.

Cllr Martin Greig, culture spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, said: “Spectra is a great way to mark the reopening of Union Terrace Gardens and the first major event in the city centre for 2023.

Storyteller Pauline Cordiner will be telling tales to delight visitors to Spectra.

“Spectra will bring together residents and visitors to enjoy the fun and splendour of Spectra in the heart of our beautiful city, drawing thousands of people into the city centre to enjoy not just the festival but everything our city has to offer including the great range of restaurants, cafes, galleries and parks.”

To find out more about Spectra, the art installations and how to find and enjoy them, visit spectrafestival.co.uk

Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

