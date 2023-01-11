Turriff boss Dean Donaldson pleased after red card appeal is successful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson pleased after red card appeal is successful

By Callum Law
January 11, 2023, 10:17 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:42 am
Max Foster, right, was sent off in Turriff's game against Huntly.
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased their appeal against Max Foster’s red card against Huntly was successful.

The defender received a straight red card from referee Alan Proctor just before half-time in Saturday’s game at Christie Park for a challenge on James Connelly.

Foster was set to be banned for two matches for serious foul play, but after consulting video footage Turra decided to appeal and the SFA’s judiciary panel has overturned the decision.

Foster will now be in the squad to face Banks o’ Dee on Saturday.

United boss Donaldson said: “It’s good that Max’s red card has been rescinded and he’ll be available this weekend.

“Justice has been done really, because we didn’t think it was a red card in the first place.

“It’s a good thing that we’ve got the camera at all our games, because if we feel we’ve been harshly dealt with we can review it and appeal.

“We got the camera so we could do analysis on our games and its been worth its weight in gold here and helped us win the appeal.

“Obviously, the decision didn’t help us on the day, because we had to play 45 minutes a man down, but the main thing is the right decision has been reached.”

