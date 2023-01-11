Turriff boss Dean Donaldson pleased after red card appeal is successful

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is pleased their appeal against Max Foster’s red card against Huntly was successful.

The defender received a straight red card from referee Alan Proctor just before half-time in Saturday’s game at Christie Park for a challenge on James Connelly.

Foster was set to be banned for two matches for serious foul play, but after consulting video footage Turra decided to appeal and the SFA’s judiciary panel has overturned the decision.

Foster will now be in the squad to face Banks o’ Dee on Saturday.

United boss Donaldson said: “It’s good that Max’s red card has been rescinded and he’ll be available this weekend.

Two 🎥 angles and slo-mo on this challenge which resulted in a red card 🔴 for @TurriffUnitedFC's Max Foster… But what SHOULD the decision have been? Vote below! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/i3eHcjW8A5 — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) January 10, 2023

“Justice has been done really, because we didn’t think it was a red card in the first place.

“It’s a good thing that we’ve got the camera at all our games, because if we feel we’ve been harshly dealt with we can review it and appeal.

“We got the camera so we could do analysis on our games and its been worth its weight in gold here and helped us win the appeal.

“Obviously, the decision didn’t help us on the day, because we had to play 45 minutes a man down, but the main thing is the right decision has been reached.”