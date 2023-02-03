Treading The Boards’ electrifying Grease will be The One That You Want see in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Treading The Boards’ electrifying Grease will be The One That You Want see in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
grease aberdeen
Treading The Boards Musical Society will stage Grease in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Dan Stoneman.

The hugely popular summer-time musical Grease will turn 45 this year… but before Aberdeen University’s Treading The Boards Musical Society take its version to the Arts Centre stage, they decided to make a few changes.

Just like many other films of its era, Grease is filled with problematic elements.

From the moment when one of the boys (T-Birds) asks the main character Danny if his summer fling ‘put up a fight’ to when another guy admits to spiking a woman’s drink, Grease has a number of scenes that are hard to watch in 2023 – something that TTB’s director Kenneth Lypka realises.

“We couldn’t do too much with the dialogue but we did change a couple of scenes in terms of their tone and hopefully have made them a little less problematic,” he said.

Kenneth Lypka, who will direct Treading The Boards Musical Society’s Grease.

“Things like the car scene in the film (when the main character Danny tries to force himself on Sandy and doesn’t listen when she says no)… you look back at it now with a different viewpoint for the better…

“We tried to approach these scenes slightly differently so that it’s more of a ‘mutual misunderstanding’ than anything else.”

Aberdeen’s Treading The Boards to stage Grease

Kenneth said staging the production – which hasn’t visited Aberdeen in a few years – was a “nice challenge”.

Just like any other amateur/ student theatre production, Kenneth and his team had to work around a low budget.

The director said: “It’s been a challenge to stage the musical – especially the car scene – with a lower budget but I think we managed to pull it off.

Eve Martin will play Sandy and Conor McGarry will portray Danny in TTB’s Grease.

“The good thing is that the stage musical is slightly different from the movie – we don’t have to worry about a flying car at the end of the show.

“We also very politely asked the cast to try to find as much as they can themselves and they knocked it out of the park. There will be a few looks in the show that are almost straight from the film that the cast were able to put together themselves.”

But it might just be the things which weren’t part of the film that make the stage production stand out.

“The music in the show is fantastic,” said Kenneth who’s very fond of the stage musical’s original songs.

“There are a few cracking songs that weren’t featured in the film. For instance, Rock ‘n’ Roll Party Queen and Freddy, My Love – they’re a couple of my favourites, they’re definitely hidden gems.”

TTB started rehearsing Grease back in September 2022.

Directorial debut

Kenneth, who’s been part of TTB for about a decade, first joined the musical society when he was studying music at Aberdeen University. This will be the first time the talented actor, who also works as a trainee pipe designer, will direct a TTB production.

He said: “I was involved with TTB when I was at uni – my first show was The Producers.

“For Grease, we started rehearsing back in September – we held auditions during the Freshers Week last year – and then we started rehearsing immediately afterwards. But there was a long break in the middle when students went home for Christmas.

“Anybody who’s a fan of the songs will enjoy our show. The cast are a very talented bunch. Students and non-students, they’re all great and will give it their all on stage. I’m sure everyone will have a good time.”

Treading The Boards Musical Society’s Grease will be at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Wednesday February 8 to Saturday February 11. Tickets can be booked here.

