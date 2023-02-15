Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild By Rosemary Lowne February 15, 2023, 6:00 am 0 Rock Of Ages. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Most Read 1 Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far? 2 Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it… 3 ‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home 4 WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry 3 5 Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire 2 6 Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’ 7 Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation 8 Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire 9 Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10… 10 Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out… More from Press and Journal Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing' Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree Fraserburgh and Buckie talismen look for final say in Aberdeenshire Shield showdown Editor's Picks Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform Exclusive: Leaked budget dossier shows Aberdeen officials are pressing for 10% council tax rise Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians Tories accused of north Scotland energy subsidy review ‘whitewash’ Iain Maciver: Scottish Government’s ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives Most Commented 1 Shock and anger as 'skyscraper' oil rig shows 'contempt for the people of Torry' 2 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 3 Kat Jones: Deposit return scheme is being sabotaged by irresponsible producers and retailers 4 A9 dualling: Campaigners call for public inquiry 5 WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry 6 Retirement complex resident claims new tenants' committee is 'trying to take over' 7 Aberdeen City Council rejects plans for towering 55ft phone mast in west end 8 Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire 9 Fort William's Stephanie McKenna wins top youth award at mountain festival 10 What would you do if your child got a long-term illness? Highland mum shares how her family has coped