Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With dance-pop group Clean Bandit announcing an Inverness show, and Tide Lines getting ready to rock Aberdeen, it’s been a great week for music in the north and north-east.

Murder mystery The Mirror Crack’d has been entertaining Aberdonians this week and we’re also looking forward to Fastlove – the newly announced George Michael tribute show which will be making its way to P&J Live in 2024.

So, inspired by these shows and events, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.