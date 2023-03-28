‘I squeezed Giovanni Pernice’s bum on stage at the Music Hall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘I squeezed Giovanni Pernice’s bum on stage at the Music Hall’

How Scott Begbie got very up close and extremely personal with the Strictly Come Dancing star.

When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
By Scott Begbie

One way to brighten a dull Monday night is to end up on stage in a packed Music Hall squeezing Giovanni Pernice’s bum while he’s wearing a wee skirt and high heels.

It was certainly an unexpected turn of events, seeing as how I rocked up to his Made In Italy show for my day job (well, evening one) as a reviewer.

One minute I’m sitting taking notes about the spectacular song and dance, the next Giovanni is announcing from the stage he needs a male volunteer from the audience.

Well this is awkward… when Scott Begbie met Giovanni Pernice on the stage of Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image:  Scott Begbie/DC Thomson

Given the ratio of blokes to wifies – and that I was sitting on the end of the aisle – there was almost an inevitability that singer Michelle Andrew prowling the auditorium for a “volunteer” would end up plucking me at random from the crowd.

But what do you do when almost 1,300 folk are whooping and cheering for you to go for it? You go for it.

Standing next to Giovanni Pernice in the glare of the Music Hall spotlights

Michelle guided me up the steps onto the stage with a smile and a “nothing to worry” about (easy for her to say) and the next thing I’m dazzled by the spotlights standing next to the man himself thinking: “Gosh his eyes are really brown and those are some nice teeth.”

We had a bit of chat and banter on the introductions, I told him I was Scott, he said he was Giovanni, and I said I thought he was Dave from Aberdeen – riffing on a joke he made at the start of the show.

Giovanni Pernice Aberdeen Inverness
Giovanni Pernice looking more like his Aberdeen fans would expect for his show at the Music Hall. Image: Lisa Hornal.

“Didn’t I see you in The Grill earlier?” I asked before being quizzed on whether I had been to Italy.

You know that thing when folk are on a quiz show and stumbling over the easiest answers? In my head, I was thinking: “Why of course, I’ve been on the Amalfi Drive, I’ve stood in the blasted ruins of Pompeii, I have thrown coins in the Trevi Fountain, had pizza on the Rialto Bridge.”

What I managed to stammer was: “Yeeeeessss, I’ve been to Rome”.

So of course I drew a blank on my knowledge of Italian. “Eh, prego?” “Umm, ciao”, “errr, bella bella”.

I deserved that look of pity from the Strictly star.

Time to strut your funky stuff at Giovanni’s Music Hall extravaganza

Next thing I was told I was going to do a wee dance, whisked into the wings to don a colourful waistcoat and a hairband of flowers (I needed that) and quick instructions to just link arms with this nice lady, follow the dancers on stage then stand in the middle and strut your funky stuff however you want.

I think that’s what was said, but it was a bit of a blur and I was busy wondering if my heart rate should be quite that elevated. And we were off.

Now that was unexpected… as Scott and Giovanni get to grips at the Music Hall. Image: Scott Begbie/ DC Thomson

So, pop quiz, what do you do when you are centre stage with a troupe of pro dancers gien’ it laldy around you? You do what any good Scotsman does. You reach into the racial ceilidh memory banks and pas de bas like the wind.

Next thing I was surrounded by female dancers in outfits not out of place in Britney’s Hit Me One More Time video, raunching it up around me, with Strictly pro dancer Lauren Oakley saying: “Just keep looking at me.”

If you insist.

High Praise from Giovanni for bum-caressing technique

Then I was told to sit down in a chair.  Wait a minute… that wasn’t in the briefing in the wings.

More gyrating, more of me not knowing where to look, then a pair of cool hands on my face from someone behind me, a quick caress of the nape of my neck and the dancer stepped in front of me.

Strictly pro Lauren Oakley in a scene from Giovanni Pernice’s show, Made in Italy. Image: Lisa Hornal.

Giovanni. In a skirt. And a wig. And heels. And a garter. Right.

Hauled out of the chair I was a bit baffled as to what I was expected to do… which turned out to be squeezing Giovanno’s rear end. The huge cheers meant I had no choice. Go for it.

And with that we were done… but not before Giovanni critiqued my bum-caressing technique and told my mortified missus I was a keeper. I’ll take that.

My moment in the spotlight over, I scooted back to my seat to warm applause and the welcome chance for my heart to stop racing. But it was fun.

Basking in the attention of Giovanni’s adoring Aberdeen fans

I even enjoyed the attention at the interval with lots of women smiling at me, saying well done and more than a few asking “what does Giovanni smell like?” Eh, nice?

And, yes, his buns are as tight as they look.

But it was a buzz to have that wee bit of affection for Giovanni reflected back on me. You can get a taste for that.

Curtain call for the cast of Made In Italy, Giovanni Pernice’s solo show which was at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

In fact, if the Strictly Come Dancing producers are looking for contestants, here’s me. The show could do with a bit of ceilidh-ing.

NOTE: Photography and videography are not allowed during Giovanni’s shows, but the P&J were given special press dispensation after Scott was selected at random to go on stage.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision festival ‘a celebration of Ukraine tinged with bitterness of war’
Paul Walker’s Nissan GT-R is heading to auction (Bonhams/PA)
Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 heads to auction
Taking place from 1-14 May, EuroFestival is a first for a Eurovision host city, as it presents 24 commissions – 19 of which are collaborative projects between UK and Ukrainian artists – to showcase the uniting power of music and art (PA)
Illuminated birds and a Eurovision winner form part of Liverpool’s EuroFestival
Gareth Gates appeared on BBC Breakfast (Yui Mok/PA)
Gareth Gates faces stutter fear on live TV: ‘This is really hard for me’
Arvo Part said he was ‘touched’ by the award (Kaupo Kikkas/PA)
Island Records label founder named among Polar Music Prize winners
Angelique Kidjo has been named a winner of the Polar Music Prize (Fabrice Mabillot/PA)
Angelique Kidjo ‘so happy’ to share Polar prize with Island Records founder
Giovanni Pernice stepped out in style with his show, Made In Italy, at Aberdeen's Music Hall. All images: Lisa Hornal
Review: Giovanni Pernice goes full throttle to thrill fans at Aberdeen's Music Hall
Matt Damon: My relationship with Ben Affleck has deepened and evolved over time (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Matt Damon: My relationship with Ben Affleck has deepened and evolved over time
Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, pictured, shoplifted before their breakthrough, the actress has said (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Daisy May Cooper reveals she and brother Charlie shoplifted before breakthrough
Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts says receiving treatment for bowel cancer early was life-saving

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: 'I probably did…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented