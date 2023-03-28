Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children hungry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children hungry

A city councillor has expressed concerns that for some children their school lunch is their only hot meal of the day.

By Lauren Taylor
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.

Children at an Aberdeen primary school are reportedly being left hungry due to “ongoing problems” with food supplies.

Ashley Road Primary School in Aberdeen does not have its own on-site kitchen and has been relying on meals being delivered from another school every day.

However, parents have now been reaching out to councillors with worries their children are not being provided with a hot lunch while at school.

Dedicated talks with parent councils across the city have now been organised to discuss school dinners.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart stressed children learn best “when their tummies are full”.

She said: “For many, this is their only hot meal. They’re not going home to have mince and potatoes at home, they might only be getting a sandwich.

“Children need to be fuelled, they’re like little machines, they need to be fed so they can do their work and learn at school, and children learn when their tummies are full.

“They need to be fed, and not a bag of crisps and a Mars bar. No, proper food – and also an adequate amount, not the small portions that have been offered.

“I believe this is a bigger problem and I am really concerned about it.”

‘This is not just a one-off situation’

Mrs Stewart admitted she didn’t know if this was an operational issue or whether it was to do with budget cuts, but she has raised the issue with the education director at the council.

Parents have detailed different scenarios of their children going without on a Whatsapp group, and screenshots were shared with the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.

Examples of meals served up at Ashley Road Primary School

  • An instance where a child was given “mashed potatoes and broccoli”.
  • A pair were given “three fish fingers and a couple of bits of broccoli each, no carbs”.
  • One parent said her child had “two fish fingers and a small potato”.
  • Another parent claimed “My son and some of his friends literally had peas and mash today because there was no mince left for them.” There also was no cold lunch backup option that day.
  • Messages also claim the school ran out of cheese and biscuits on a Monday for the children.
  • Claims some children share their own packed lunches with some who are still hungry.
Some children are sharing their packed lunches with friends amidst supply issues.

“It seems to be an ongoing problem,” she said. “I’m trying to find out why there’s a problem. Parents book their children’s lunch online, if you know your supply and demand you should have enough food. This is not just a one-off situation.

“If money is tight, then I can understand how important it is for children to get a hot meal at school. But, judging from the information I’ve been given that’s not been happening.

“I know if it was my children, I’d be dealing with it very robustly. I think it’s appalling, and what is the council going to do about it?

“It’s not acceptable.”

A ‘long history’ of difficulties

Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s education convener, said there are regular problems with schools meals at Ashley Road primary.

He explained a special session has been arranged with the parent councils after similar comments from across the city, which he describes as a “helpful and positive ” form of engagement.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig brought forward the revised £100,000 plan for winter clothing for Aberdeen's poorest children. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Lib Dem councillor stressed the council takes school meals “seriously”. He hopes the upcoming parent council meeting will help find a solution.

He said: “I am glad it has been possible to organise a session for parent councils from across the city to discuss school lunches.

“This is helpful because there are so many concerns about the food choices that are offered. There are also regular complaints about portion sizes and food waste.

Ashley Road does not have its own kitchen and there is a long history of various kinds of difficulties in supplying meals to pupils. It will be good to find solutions that suit all pupils.”

Aberdeen City Council say the catering service is working directly with the school to ensure enough food is being supplied.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Ashley Road School does not have a kitchen onsite, and meals are prepared at Mile End School and transported daily for lunch service.

“We have been aware of operational issues at the school this week, which had resulted in the school receiving short supplies.

“The catering service is working directly with the school and the production kitchen at Mile End to ensure that adequate quantities of cooked food are provided to Ashley Road daily.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: 'I probably did…
Police speaking to drivers they pulled over on Schoolhill, as part of efforts to enforce pedestrian and cyclist only rules in the area. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Drivers on Schoolhill could face three points and £100 fine
Youngsters receiving palliative care took an aerial tour of the Highlands and islands with their families on a specially commissioned flight.
Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies
The golden boot dating back decades on Union Street could soon be gleaming once again
Historic golden boot to be polished as part of Union Street restaurant's revamp
The road was unveiled on Monday by David Palmer, managing director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, and was attended by MSP Jackie Dunbar for Aberdeen Donside. Image: Barratt Development.
New Bucksburn road unveiled to improve traffic flow on heavily-used commuter route

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland's 'other national drink'?
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end…
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up 'offensive' signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
Health and Social Care Moray are expected to launch a new strategy to support unpaid carers in April. Image: Shutterstock
New strategy to help unpaid carers at 'breaking point'
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented