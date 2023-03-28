Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children hungry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children at an Aberdeen primary school are reportedly being left hungry due to “ongoing problems” with food supplies.

Ashley Road Primary School in Aberdeen does not have its own on-site kitchen and has been relying on meals being delivered from another school every day.

However, parents have now been reaching out to councillors with worries their children are not being provided with a hot lunch while at school.

Dedicated talks with parent councils across the city have now been organised to discuss school dinners.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart stressed children learn best “when their tummies are full”.

She said: “For many, this is their only hot meal. They’re not going home to have mince and potatoes at home, they might only be getting a sandwich.

“Children need to be fuelled, they’re like little machines, they need to be fed so they can do their work and learn at school, and children learn when their tummies are full.

“They need to be fed, and not a bag of crisps and a Mars bar. No, proper food – and also an adequate amount, not the small portions that have been offered.

“I believe this is a bigger problem and I am really concerned about it.”

‘This is not just a one-off situation’

Mrs Stewart admitted she didn’t know if this was an operational issue or whether it was to do with budget cuts, but she has raised the issue with the education director at the council.

Parents have detailed different scenarios of their children going without on a Whatsapp group, and screenshots were shared with the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor.

Examples of meals served up at Ashley Road Primary School

An instance where a child was given “mashed potatoes and broccoli”.

A pair were given “three fish fingers and a couple of bits of broccoli each, no carbs”.

One parent said her child had “two fish fingers and a small potato”.

Another parent claimed “My son and some of his friends literally had peas and mash today because there was no mince left for them.” There also was no cold lunch backup option that day.

Messages also claim the school ran out of cheese and biscuits on a Monday for the children.

Claims some children share their own packed lunches with some who are still hungry.

“It seems to be an ongoing problem,” she said. “I’m trying to find out why there’s a problem. Parents book their children’s lunch online, if you know your supply and demand you should have enough food. This is not just a one-off situation.

“If money is tight, then I can understand how important it is for children to get a hot meal at school. But, judging from the information I’ve been given that’s not been happening.

“I know if it was my children, I’d be dealing with it very robustly. I think it’s appalling, and what is the council going to do about it?

“It’s not acceptable.”

A ‘long history’ of difficulties

Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s education convener, said there are regular problems with schools meals at Ashley Road primary.

He explained a special session has been arranged with the parent councils after similar comments from across the city, which he describes as a “helpful and positive ” form of engagement.

The Lib Dem councillor stressed the council takes school meals “seriously”. He hopes the upcoming parent council meeting will help find a solution.

He said: “I am glad it has been possible to organise a session for parent councils from across the city to discuss school lunches.

“This is helpful because there are so many concerns about the food choices that are offered. There are also regular complaints about portion sizes and food waste.

“Ashley Road does not have its own kitchen and there is a long history of various kinds of difficulties in supplying meals to pupils. It will be good to find solutions that suit all pupils.”

Aberdeen City Council say the catering service is working directly with the school to ensure enough food is being supplied.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Ashley Road School does not have a kitchen onsite, and meals are prepared at Mile End School and transported daily for lunch service.

“We have been aware of operational issues at the school this week, which had resulted in the school receiving short supplies.

“The catering service is working directly with the school and the production kitchen at Mile End to ensure that adequate quantities of cooked food are provided to Ashley Road daily.”