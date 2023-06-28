Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters’ wife, Paula

The wife of long-serving Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters has passed away, the Moray club confirmed this morning (Wednesday).

The Borough Briggs chief recently stepped away from the post in order to care for his wife, Paula, with director Isla Benzie taking over on an interim basis.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Paula Tatters this morning.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Graham, our ex-chairman, and his family at this very sad time.

“For those of you who knew Paula, they will know how she lit up the room and was the life and soul of any party.

“Paula was a very successful businesswomen, owning Clancy’s and Fitness and Fun. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”