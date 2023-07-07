Aberdeen band The Little Kicks set to jet out to Mallorca for headline concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen band The Little Kicks set to jet out to Mallorca for headline concert

Influential Granite City band The Little Kicks are also set for an emotional return to The Lemon Tree having last played the iconic Aberdeen venue in 2014

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen band The Little Kicks are set to perform in Majorca. Image supplied by The Little Kicks
Aberdeen band The Little Kicks are set to perform in Majorca. Image supplied by The Little Kicks

Aberdeen indie legends The Little Kick are set to jet out to Spain for a headline show in Mallorca.

But before that show in the Balearic Islands the highly acclaimed four piece will play an emotional homecoming show at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

It is nearly a decade since The Little Kicks headlined the Granite City venue where they were regular performers in their early years.

The Little Kicks will headline The Lemon Tree on Saturday, July 22 with a bumper support line-up of The Capollos, Rival Saints and Ross Dillan.

Singer Steven Milne has promised a summer party as The Little Kicks will play tracks from recent album People Need Love and favourites from their career.

Aberdeen indie four piece The Little Kicks are set to play overseas. Photo by Paul Mavor Photography.

Steven said: “We thought it would be great to have a summer party at The Lemon Tree.

“It is such a special venue, there’s just something about it.

“The first time we played The Lemon Tree was in 2009 when we had enough of a following to justify moving up to that level.

“We launched album Shake Off Your Troubles there in 2017 but that was in the theatre space upstairs.

“We’ve not had a gig in The Lemon Tree’s lounge since we did one for our previous bass player leaving in 2014.

“That’s a long time ago and we can’t wait to finally play there again.

“Our album was released in September last year so people have had a chance to get to know the songs.

“They can come along and hear the guts of the new album and some old stuff as well in a summer party.”

The Little Kicks filmed the video for their new single at Bon Accord Baths. Photo by Paul Mavor Photography.

Newburgh, Glasgow… Mallorca

The Little Kicks released fifth studio album People Need Love to critical acclaim on September 30 last year.

Renowned for their outstanding live performances the band will also headline the Teatre Lloseta in Palma De Mallorca on Saturday, October 7.

The Little Kicks will top the bill at the “Pecan Pie” event on the Spanish island that also includes performances from The Ripples and David Goodman.

Steven said: “There’s a promoter in Mallorca who runs a nightclub called The Long Fade Out and is a big fan of the band.

“He got in touch before Covid and wanted to bring us over.

“But we were in that limbo where we didn’t have the album finished.

“Then Covid happened.

“Once things were opening up he got in contact again.

“He does five concerts a year but is stopping at the end of this year.

“For his last concert we are booked to play because he always wanted to take us over.

“He said he has already shifted a lot of tickets and there is a lot of excitement about it.

“To play somewhere so far from home and have so many people into our music will be special.

“The concert will be in a theatre which looks amazing.

“They are supplying a lot of the gear and we are flying over with minimal stuff.

“I like idea if you were to put our 2023 tour dates on a poster it would be Newburgh, Glasgow, Mallorca.

“There’s something funny about that.”

The Little Kicks during recording for the video for Ruminations at  Bon Accord Baths. Photo by Paul Mavor

‘Terrifying’ BBC live session

The Little Kicks will also play Edinburgh’s Summerhall on Thursday, August 24 in support of Withered Hand.

In June last year the band released single Ruminations, their first music in five years.

The single was accompanied by a video shot at Aberdeen’s iconic Bon Accord Baths.

It was an early taster of album People Need Love.

Last November the band performed a Quay Session live from the BBC Scotland television studios at Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

Steven said: “Roddy Hart has been a big support and really understood the album.

“When we played the Quay Session the album had been out for a month and you could tell Roddy had really listened to it.

“So when we had a conversation it felt really natural.

“But playing live on radio is terrifying. You are in the basement and Roddy Hart is up top so you can’t see him.

“You are talking but just concentrating on not swearing and not making a mistake.

“We were on tour at the time and thought we were sounding good but you never really know as we were trying new songs and new things on stage.

“Then when we listened back to that session the day after on IPlayer I thought it sounded pretty good so we can relax.

“If you can do four songs live on the BBC and not make a mistake then you don’t need to worry about the next gig.”

Aberdeen band The Little Kicks performed a live session on BBC radio. Image supplied by The Little Kicks

Vital support from the BBC

The Little Kicks have received airplay on BBC Radio 1 (Greg James), BBC 6 Music (Lauren Laverne & Nemone) and BBC Radio Scotland.

As well as Roddy Hart they have performed live sessions for the Vic Galloway, Ricky Ross and Janice Forsyth shows.

Steven said: “The BBC support has been really important to us and we are really thankful to Roddy in particular for sharing our music.”

More from Press and Journal

TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…