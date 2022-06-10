Aberdeen’s The Little Kicks return with first new material in five years – and a video filmed at Bon Accord Baths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Indie band The Little Kicks are back and sounding better than ever with their first new material in five years.

The four-piece release cinematic new single Ruminations today complete with a video filmed at the Granite City’s iconic Bon Accord Baths.

Ruminations is the first single from an album which is scheduled for release in October.

The majority of the new album was recorded in summer 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Although the album was completed in October 2020 the band decided to delay its release until this year.

Ruminations suggests it will be well worth the wait.

The Little Kicks will headline The Tunnels on Saturday June 25 to promote the new single.

A welcome return for The Little Kicks

Singer Steven Milne said: “We started recording in summer 2019 at Chem 19 in Glasgow with Paul Savage from The Delgados.

“Most of the album was done and we were a couple of sessions shy of it being finished when Covid happened.

“I went back down to complete it in October 2020 when there was that period where we could all get out again for a while.

“However a few of the lads in the band had children on the way in 2021.

“There also wasn’t any certainty that things were going to be good for releasing due to Covid.

“It’s a weird time to put a record out in lockdown when people have other priorities and young families.

“It was best to wait and release it properly.

“So we decided to sit out 2021.

“We put so much effort and time into the album and Paul really pushed us and took the songs up a level.

“We are so glad to be back and sharing this.

“It’s strange as the songs have been on my phone for a year all finished.

“Yet no one else has heard them so it is very exciting.”

Filming Little Kicks at the Bon Accord Baths

The Little Kicks’ soaring vocal harmonies, infectious guitar hooks and analogue synthesizers has gained loyal fans throughout Europe.

Singles from the band’s critically acclaimed last album Shake Off Your Troubles, released in March 2017, received airplay on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 6.

The video for Ruminations was filmed by local production company Snap Digital and perfectly complements the majestic track.

Steven said: “Will from Snap Digital messaged me and said he knew we had stuff on the backburner.

“He asked who would be doing our video when something came out.

“We gave him the album to see what he thought and Will replied within a couple of hours saying he had a number of ideas.

“He was so enthused about it, which is what you want.

“They (Snap Digital) totally understand the songs.

“Ruminations is quite a sweeping, filmic song .

“They thought it would be cool to film it somewhere epic.

“We had a meeting and even before we got there we had both separately thought about the Bon Accord Baths.

“The light that pours though the windows there is amazing.

“We were in Bon Accord Baths from seven in the morning until four to get everything done.”

No power, toilets or heating available

Bon Accord Heritage is a registered charity with the aim of working towards re-opening the historic Category B-listed Bon Accord Baths.

Their long-term project is to bring the Justice Mill Lane building back as a community-led facility.

Bon Accord Baths is one of the few remaining pools of its type in the country.

Steven said: “The people who run the trust were very accommodating and we are very grateful to them.

“There are a few things individual to the space as there is no power, toilets or heating.

“We originally talked about doing it in October last year.

“It was filmed in April which was good because being in spring meant we got a lot more light.

“It is all based on natural light.

“We are so happy with how the video came out.”

Showcasing an ‘amazing space’

The magnificent art-deco Bon Accord Baths closed in 2008 and subsequently fell into disrepair.

However dedicated campaigners are determined to ultimately restore the iconic building to its former glory.

The Little Kicks aim to utilize more under-used spaces in the Granite City with videos for future singles.

As part of a mini-tour they will play The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh (June 18) and The Hug & Pint, Glasgow (June 24).

There is also a home city show at Tunnels on June 25.

Steven said: “When we were in the Bon Accord Baths one rule was you weren’t allowed near the deep end at any point.

“There is a concern if you slide down there you can’t get back up as it is an eight-foot drop below the ladder.

“It is an amazing space.

“We have three singles planned and hopefully we can use three underused spaces in the city to have an Aberdeen theme through the videos.”

You might also like…