Frankie Boyle show coming to Oban and Aberdeen next year

Comedian Frankie Boyle is taking his sardonic wit to Oban and Aberdeen for shows in May next year.

The occasionally controversial comedian announced new dates for his tour “Lap of Shame” on Wednesday.

The comedian will be performing at Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on May 13. Tickets are on sale online for £30.94.

After a show in Paisley in between, he will then performing at The Corran Halls in Oban on May 16.

The comedian performed in Aberdeen earlier this year.

A promotional tease for the show reads: “‘Frankie Boyle’s on tour. Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbours part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs.'”

The show is for ages 16 and over.

Tickets are available online, costing £27.50.