Highland League side Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen youngsters 2-0 to win Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League side Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen youngsters 2-0 to win Aberdeenshire Shield

Lachie Macleod gave Banks o' Dee the lead in the 10th minute, before Chris Antoniazzi doubled the advantage with 12 minutes left to be played.

By Sophie Goodwin
Lachie Macleod celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lachie Macleod celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee defeated a young Aberdeen side 2-0 to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield for the second time.

At Balmoral Stadium, Lachie Macleod gave Banks o’ Dee the lead in the 10th minute, before Chris Antoniazzi doubled the advantage with 12 minutes remaining.

This is the second time Highland League side Dee have won this piece of silverware, having lifted the shield for the first time during the 2021-22 season when they beat Huntly on penalties.

Dons make bright start but Dee go ahead

It was a fast start from the young Dons as Alfie Bavidge forced an early corner, before Adam Emslie hit a low drive which was held by Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

With only four minutes on the clock, Aberdeen should have gone 1-0 up when Bavidge latched on to a long ball launched forward by goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, but the forward saw his effort from inside the box come back off the post.

A superb ball from Brendan Hamilton, from the left flank, almost teed up Aaron Reid inside the box but Alasdair Stark made a vital interception.

Despite a bright start from the young Dons, it was the Highland League side who took the lead after 10 minutes when Macleod found the back of the net with a composed finish from inside the box after receiving the ball from a Ramsay Davidson pass.

It was almost 1-1 when Alfie Stewart whipped in a free-kick which Macleod tried to clear, but he scuffed it towards his own goal and the ball dropped just wide of the post.

Emslie conceded a free-kick which was taken by Dee’s Antoniazzi, but his skipper Kane Winton could not connect with the ball at the back post.

Dee went close to doubling their advantage when Antoniazzi sent an inviting cross into the box which Macleod sent just over the bar after rising highest in the area.

There was another free-kick for the Highland League club following a foul from Emslie, this time on Hamish Macleod, but Antoniazzi’s set-piece from the left flank was well cleared.

Darryn Kelly was shown a yellow after 34 minutes when he hauled down Reid – and Dons captain Dylan Lobban took the resulting free-kick which he hit wide.

At the end of the first half, a great ball from Emslie saw Stewart go through on goal, with his first effort cleared before he skied the rebound over the bar.

With the last touch before the break, Findlay Murray was inches away from pulling Aberdeen level, but his close-range strike, from a corner, ricocheted off the woodwork.

In the second half, Aberdeen had the first chance when Reid hit a powerful drive from the edge of the area, but the forward – who is currently out on loan at Peterhead – saw his effort sail wide of the target.

There was another opportunity soon after when Bavidge burst up the left flank and cut inside to unleash a strike, which was well held by a diving Hoban.

Dee’s first attack in the second half saw Hamish Macleod drive into the box, beating two Dons defenders, before winning a corner as his close-range effort was deflected behind.

Substitute Luke Emmett put in a vital block to keep his side in front when he denied Emslie, who got a shot away after receiving a pass across the face of goal.

At the other end, Aberdeen goalkeeper Ritchie made a superb save as he palmed away Dayshonne Golding’s effort from only a couple yards out to keep the score at 1-0 with 30 minutes to go.

Golding, who is on loan from Cove Rangers, did well to set up his side’s second as he beat several Dons player down the left flank before squaring the ball into the area.

Substitute Garry Wood was selfless and left the ball for an incoming Antoniazzi, who hit a powerful strike into the bottom corner beyond Ritchie to make it 2-0 to Banks o’ Dee.

More from Highland League

Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead goalkeeper joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Aberdeen players celebrating after Jack Murray scored an own-goal to make it 4-2 against Buckie Thistle in the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scott Anderson asks Red Army to help young Dons stars 'do what no other…
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee ready for a step into the unknown in the Aberdeenshire Shield…
The latest goal-packed episode of Highland League Weekly is available to watch now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – All FIFTEEN goals from Formartine United v Brechin…
CR0045982 File Pics of Mosset park and players from Forres and Rothes. Forres Mechanics Vs Rothes. Gary Kerr of Rothes. 25th November '23. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Goals galore as Huntly and Rothes share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff's Liam Strachan Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Turriff turn on the style against former manager Dean Donaldson's Inverurie Locos; Keith defeat…
CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of Scott Barbour. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Barbour equals Fraserburgh goal record; Forres Mechanics earn first Highland League win since…
9 December 2023. Formartine United FC, Oldmeldrum Road, Pitmedden,Ellgon,AB41 7PA. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Formartine United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Marc Lawrence shoots to score CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Formartine United players and groundsman praised by boss Stuart Anderson after win against Brechin…
9 December 2023. Formartine United FC, Oldmeldrum Road, Pitmedden,Ellgon,AB41 7PA. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Formartine United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine celebrate no 2 in first half which was scored by Julian Wade CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Formartine United beat Brechin City
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes - Fraser Robertson. CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Rothes' Fraser Robertson looks to overcome injury issues as Huntly's Brodie Allen tries to…

Conversation