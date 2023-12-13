Highland League side Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen youngsters 2-0 to win Aberdeenshire Shield

Banks o’ Dee defeated a young Aberdeen side 2-0 to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield for the second time.

At Balmoral Stadium, Lachie Macleod gave Banks o’ Dee the lead in the 10th minute, before Chris Antoniazzi doubled the advantage with 12 minutes remaining.

This is the second time Highland League side Dee have won this piece of silverware, having lifted the shield for the first time during the 2021-22 season when they beat Huntly on penalties.

Dons make bright start but Dee go ahead

It was a fast start from the young Dons as Alfie Bavidge forced an early corner, before Adam Emslie hit a low drive which was held by Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

With only four minutes on the clock, Aberdeen should have gone 1-0 up when Bavidge latched on to a long ball launched forward by goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, but the forward saw his effort from inside the box come back off the post.

A superb ball from Brendan Hamilton, from the left flank, almost teed up Aaron Reid inside the box but Alasdair Stark made a vital interception.

Despite a bright start from the young Dons, it was the Highland League side who took the lead after 10 minutes when Macleod found the back of the net with a composed finish from inside the box after receiving the ball from a Ramsay Davidson pass.

It was almost 1-1 when Alfie Stewart whipped in a free-kick which Macleod tried to clear, but he scuffed it towards his own goal and the ball dropped just wide of the post.

Emslie conceded a free-kick which was taken by Dee’s Antoniazzi, but his skipper Kane Winton could not connect with the ball at the back post.

Dee went close to doubling their advantage when Antoniazzi sent an inviting cross into the box which Macleod sent just over the bar after rising highest in the area.

There was another free-kick for the Highland League club following a foul from Emslie, this time on Hamish Macleod, but Antoniazzi’s set-piece from the left flank was well cleared.

Darryn Kelly was shown a yellow after 34 minutes when he hauled down Reid – and Dons captain Dylan Lobban took the resulting free-kick which he hit wide.

At the end of the first half, a great ball from Emslie saw Stewart go through on goal, with his first effort cleared before he skied the rebound over the bar.

With the last touch before the break, Findlay Murray was inches away from pulling Aberdeen level, but his close-range strike, from a corner, ricocheted off the woodwork.

In the second half, Aberdeen had the first chance when Reid hit a powerful drive from the edge of the area, but the forward – who is currently out on loan at Peterhead – saw his effort sail wide of the target.

There was another opportunity soon after when Bavidge burst up the left flank and cut inside to unleash a strike, which was well held by a diving Hoban.

Dee’s first attack in the second half saw Hamish Macleod drive into the box, beating two Dons defenders, before winning a corner as his close-range effort was deflected behind.

Substitute Luke Emmett put in a vital block to keep his side in front when he denied Emslie, who got a shot away after receiving a pass across the face of goal.

At the other end, Aberdeen goalkeeper Ritchie made a superb save as he palmed away Dayshonne Golding’s effort from only a couple yards out to keep the score at 1-0 with 30 minutes to go.

Banks O’ Dee FC Aberdeenshire Shield Winners 2023/24 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4z3f0tZ6Zs — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) December 13, 2023

Golding, who is on loan from Cove Rangers, did well to set up his side’s second as he beat several Dons player down the left flank before squaring the ball into the area.

Substitute Garry Wood was selfless and left the ball for an incoming Antoniazzi, who hit a powerful strike into the bottom corner beyond Ritchie to make it 2-0 to Banks o’ Dee.