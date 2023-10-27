Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen

Aberdeen city centre has taken centre stage once again as filming for the second season of Granite Harbour begins.

The BBC crime drama debuted on television screens in December, attracting an army of loyal fans.

Considering its success, broadcasters renewed it for a second season which is scheduled to air next year.

This week, crews arrived in the north-east to begin filming for the next instalment of the three-part series.

Locations across Aberdeen have featured as the backdrop for the show, including The Fittie Bar, Marischal Square and the beachfront.

BBC officials have now given audiences their first glimpse of filming for the second season.

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, were pictured filming a scene at Aberdeen Harbour.

In a post published on the BBC Scotland Comms Twitter page, they thanked Aberdonians for the warm hospitality as the first round of filming drew to a close.

They wrote: Thank you Aberdeen. What a brilliant week out drama Granite Harbour has had filming on location – warm welcomes all round for cast and crew.”

The series follows Davis Lindo, who is training to be a detective in Aberdeen after arriving from Jamaica where he was part of the Royal Military Police.