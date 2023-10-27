Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen

Filming crews arrived in the north-east this week to begin filming for the next instalment of the BBC crime drama.

By Michelle Henderson
Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour. Image: BBC Scotland Comms.

Aberdeen city centre has taken centre stage once again as filming for the second season of Granite Harbour begins.

The BBC crime drama debuted on television screens in December, attracting an army of loyal fans.

Considering its success, broadcasters renewed it for a second season which is scheduled to air next year.

This week, crews arrived in the north-east to begin filming for the next instalment of the three-part series.

Locations across Aberdeen have featured as the backdrop for the show, including The Fittie Bar, Marischal Square and the beachfront.

BBC officials have now given audiences their first glimpse of filming for the second season.

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, were pictured filming a scene at Aberdeen Harbour.

Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, stars of the hit BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.
Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, stars of the hit BBC crime drama Granite Harbour. Image: BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereir

In a post published on the BBC Scotland Comms Twitter page, they thanked Aberdonians for the warm hospitality as the first round of filming drew to a close.

They wrote: Thank you Aberdeen. What a brilliant week out drama Granite Harbour has had filming on location – warm welcomes all round for cast and crew.”

The series follows Davis Lindo, who is training to be a detective in Aberdeen after arriving from Jamaica where he was part of the Royal Military Police.

