Fit, fearless and falling into the arms of George Clooney: BBC presenter Louise Minchin entertains, enlightens and empowers at Lemon Tree talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fit, fearless and falling into the arms of George Clooney: BBC presenter Louise Minchin entertains, enlightens and empowers at Lemon Tree talk

Louise Minchin shared her tales of life, resilience, fear and adventure to a sold out Aberdeen audience.

By Rosemary Lowne
Louise Minchin joined Jenny Graham for an empowering talk at the Lemon Tree. Image: Shutterstock
Louise Minchin joined Jenny Graham for an empowering talk at the Lemon Tree Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Within minutes of listening to Louise Minchin talk about her incredible sporting feats, I find myself wanting to sign up for extreme triathlons, experience free diving in the dark and take up climbing.

It was impossible not to feel motivated, empowered and energised by the former BBC Breakfast presenter turned athlete and author who was in Aberdeen last night for an inspirational talk to mark the publication of her latest book Isolation Island.

But it wasn’t only Louise who captivated the sold out Lemon Tree audience as she was joined on stage by Inverness’s world record-breaking cyclist Jenny Graham, the host for the evening, whose stories were equally as inspiring.

From terrifying ice dives and potholing to cycling through some of the world’s most dangerous places, there were no shortage of incredible stories between both Louise and Jenny.

Louise Minchin hopes to inspire more women to take up sporting challenges and adventures. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Louise Minchin and Jenny Graham empowering women to take on adventures

And it was clear that the formidable duo were on a mission to empower everyone – especially women.

“It’s all about encouraging more diversity in adventure,” Louise tells the audience.

“During my time on the BBC sofa I started to realise that the majority of times we interviewed people about epic stories they were men.

“There were all these incredible women who weren’t being celebrated so that was the motivation to write my last book Fearless which is about ordinary women doing extraordinary things and celebrating these women.”

World record breaking cyclist Jenny Graham was equally as inspiring as she hosted the event. Image: Jenny Graham

Bumping into George Clooney

Female empowerment is clearly something close to Louise’s heart as she also touched upon her equal pay battle with the BBC and how she challenged bosses over the fact that she rarely ever led the programme with the first ‘hello’ or interview.

But despite this, Louise says she absolutely loved her 20 years on the BBC Breakfast sofa interviewing everyone from politicians to Hollywood star George Clooney, with whom she had a hilarious encounter in a lift.

“I was late for the interview, so I was running through the lobby of the Grosvenor Hotel in London and I fell into the lift, right into the arms of George Clooney,” she laughs.

“I just said to him ‘it’s you’.”

Jenny Graham chatted about her incredible experiences during her record breaking cycle round the world. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tribute to the late Bill Turnbull

One poignant moment came when Louise paid tribute to her late BBC co-star Bill Turnbull who sadly died of prostate cancer in 2022.

“I loved Bill and I mention him at every single speaking event that I do to raise awareness of prostate cancer,” says Louise.

Before a Q&A with the audience, Louise chatted about how her new book, Isolation Island, is a thriller inspired by her stint on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’.

“I’ve been wanting to write a thriller for most of my life,” says Louise.

“So the novel is about 10 celebrities who are sent to a desolate Scottish island.”

Judging by the excited chatter afterwards as people queued up to buy Louise’s new book, I won’t be the only one inspired to sign up for a new sporting challenge.

More from Entertainment

Robert Lovie with Robbie Shepherd
Robbie Shepherd is 'toast of the town' as upcoming Aberdeen legacy concert raises £100,000
A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?
Arab Strap - Aidan Moffat (left) and Malcolm Middleton have released a new album. Image; Andrew Welsh
Exclusive: Arab Strap reveal why they have become louder and more aggressive
Cast of the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience standing behind a table.
West End hit ‘Faulty Towers The Dining Experience’ brings chaos and laughter to Scotland
reindeers at macdonald resort aviemore
5 reasons Macdonald Aviemore Resort is the perfect festive getaway
Alan Cumming is swapping Broadway for Braemar on September 22. Image: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.
Interview: Alan Cumming is relishing visit to Braemar and his role in The Traitors,…
Nicholas Pound playing the Mayor Claude Elliott
Review: 9/11 musical story Come From Away revives the human spirit with hope and…
Recent chart toppers with Stormzy, Chase & Status will headline Cultivate festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Music festival in Aberdeen to be headlined by chart toppers Chase & Status
Gayle explores the remains of Boddam Castle: Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The charms of Boddam: a ruined castle, a lighthouse, and a 'murdered' monkey
Scenes from Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story showing Billy Mail with Molly
Billy & Molly: New Disney Plus film about the unlikely friendship between Shetland couple…

Conversation