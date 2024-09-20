Pair arrested after ‘thousands of pounds stolen’ from Aberdeen banks

A man and woman are due to appear in court after police successfully apprehended suspected bank fraudsters.

The pair were arrested on the morning of Thursday, September 19, after police were alerted by bank branches in Albyn Place and on Union Street.

The reports indicated the fraudulent theft of around £5,000 in cash.

Officers arrested and charged a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in connection.

Further inquiries by officers with colleagues across Scotland found the pair have been reported in connection with a total of eight incidents at branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith.

The total amount of money lost is estimated to be in the five-figure range between July and September this year.

Police are continuing to investigate, while the pair are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

DS David Williamson, from North East CID, said: “These arrests highlight the benefits of national cooperation across Police Scotland’s Divisional boundaries to tackle financial crime.

“I would like to thank staff at the relevant bank branches for their assistance with our enquiries.”