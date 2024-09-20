Pair arrested after ‘thousands of pounds stolen’ from Aberdeen banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pair arrested after ‘thousands of pounds stolen’ from Aberdeen banks

A man and women are due to appear in court after branches in Albyn Place and Union Street called the police.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man and woman are due to appear in court after police successfully apprehended suspected bank fraudsters.

The pair were arrested on the morning of Thursday, September 19, after police were alerted by bank branches in Albyn Place and on Union Street.

The reports indicated the fraudulent theft of around £5,000 in cash.

Officers arrested and charged a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in connection.

Money pouring out of a black wallet.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Further inquiries by officers with colleagues across Scotland found the pair have been reported in connection with a total of eight incidents at branches in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dalkeith.

The total amount of money lost is estimated to be in the five-figure range between July and September this year.

Police are continuing to investigate, while the pair are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

DS David Williamson, from North East CID, said: “These arrests highlight the benefits of national cooperation across Police Scotland’s Divisional boundaries to tackle financial crime.

“I would like to thank staff at the relevant bank branches for their assistance with our enquiries.”

