Unmissable Scottish exclusive: Jasmin Vardimon Company’s ‘NOW’ comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

Aberdeen is set to witness a dance event like no other as the renowned Jasmin Vardimon Company makes its only Scottish stop during the UK tour of their latest production, NOW on Saturday October 19 2024 at His Majesty’s Theatre in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Citymoves Dance Agency, as a highlight of this year’s DanceLive Festival.

A celebration of 25 years

As part of the celebration of the company’s 25th Anniversary, NOW revisits iconic moments from Jasmin Vardimon’s celebrated repertoire, while capturing the essence of the present moment and the continuous passage of time. Known for her powerful blend of theatrical choreography and socio-political commentary, Jasmin Vardimon MBE has crafted a dynamic new production that promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and visually striking performances.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Head of Marketing and Communications, Andy Kite, expressed his excitement about the exclusive Scottish performance, stating, “We are thrilled to be welcoming the legendary Jasmin Vardimon Company to His Majesty’s as a key part of this year’s DanceLive Festival. As the only Scottish venue on this tour, it really is an unmissable opportunity for dance fans to see this remarkable show.”

The NOW tour, which launched in Canterbury in September, has already garnered anticipation with its thought-provoking choreography and celebration of imagination. Featuring an international cast of performers, this new production promises to transport audiences through moments of artistic beauty and introspection, reflecting on contemporary life in a rapidly changing world.

A rare opportunity for Scottish audiences

The performance in Aberdeen is expected to draw fans from across the country, as the opportunity to witness the Jasmin Vardimon Company on Scottish soil is rare.

With NOW co-commissioned by major institutions like Sadler’s Wells London and the Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries at the University of Kent, it solidifies its position as a must-see show in the contemporary dance scene.

This year has been a milestone for the company, with achievements such as the UK tour of ALiCE and the creation of JVyoU, a new youth company, alongside international engagements. The upcoming performance in Aberdeen is a testament to the company’s far-reaching influence and continued innovation in the world of dance.

Book your tickets today!

For dance enthusiasts, art lovers or anyone looking for an extraordinary cultural experience, don’t miss this exclusive chance to see Jasmin Vardimon Company’s NOW at His Majesty’s Theatre on October 19 2024. Tickets are available through Aberdeen Performing Arts’ official website, and early booking is highly recommended for this one-of-a-kind performance.

For tickets and more information, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts.