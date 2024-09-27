Unmissable Scottish exclusive: Jasmin Vardimon Company’s ‘NOW’ comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Unmissable Scottish exclusive: Jasmin Vardimon Company’s ‘NOW’ comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

Jasmin Vardimon Company makes its only Scottish stop during the UK tour of their latest production, NOW on Saturday October 19 2024 at His Majesty’s Theatre

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dancers on dark stage for Jasmin Vardimon Company’s ‘NOW’.
Jasmin Vardimon Company’s ‘NOW’ is set to arrive in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen is set to witness a dance event like no other as the renowned Jasmin Vardimon Company makes its only Scottish stop during the UK tour of their latest production, NOW on Saturday October 19 2024 at His Majesty’s Theatre in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Citymoves Dance Agency, as a highlight of this year’s DanceLive Festival.

A celebration of 25 years

dancers on a dark stage.
Witness the magic of dance in a spectacular performance.

As part of the celebration of the company’s 25th Anniversary, NOW revisits iconic moments from Jasmin Vardimon’s celebrated repertoire, while capturing the essence of the present moment and the continuous passage of time. Known for her powerful blend of theatrical choreography and socio-political commentary, Jasmin Vardimon MBE has crafted a dynamic new production that promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and visually striking performances.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Head of Marketing and Communications, Andy Kite, expressed his excitement about the exclusive Scottish performance, stating, “We are thrilled to be welcoming the legendary Jasmin Vardimon Company to His Majesty’s as a key part of this year’s DanceLive Festival. As the only Scottish venue on this tour, it really is an unmissable opportunity for dance fans to see this remarkable show.”

two dancers on a dark stage.
The performance in Aberdeen is expected to draw fans from across the country.

The NOW tour, which launched in Canterbury in September, has already garnered anticipation with its thought-provoking choreography and celebration of imagination. Featuring an international cast of performers, this new production promises to transport audiences through moments of artistic beauty and introspection, reflecting on contemporary life in a rapidly changing world.

A rare opportunity for Scottish audiences

dancers wearing red with a white flag.
Don’t miss this exclusive chance to see Jasmin Vardimon Company’s NOW at His Majesty’s Theatre on October 19 2024.

The performance in Aberdeen is expected to draw fans from across the country, as the opportunity to witness the Jasmin Vardimon Company on Scottish soil is rare.

With NOW co-commissioned by major institutions like Sadler’s Wells London and the Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries at the University of Kent, it solidifies its position as a must-see show in the contemporary dance scene.

This year has been a milestone for the company, with achievements such as the UK tour of ALiCE and the creation of JVyoU, a new youth company, alongside international engagements. The upcoming performance in Aberdeen is a testament to the company’s far-reaching influence and continued innovation in the world of dance.

Book your tickets today!

For dance enthusiasts, art lovers or anyone looking for an extraordinary cultural experience, don’t miss this exclusive chance to see Jasmin Vardimon Company’s NOW at His Majesty’s Theatre on October 19 2024. Tickets are available through Aberdeen Performing Arts’ official website, and early booking is highly recommended for this one-of-a-kind performance.

For tickets and more information, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts.

