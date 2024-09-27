Full list of Inverness road closures ahead of Highland march for Palestine

Several roads in Inverness will be closed next week during a march for Palestine

The Highland March for Palestine is set to start at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 5 with participants meeting at the bottom of St Stephen’s Brae from 1.10pm.

The march, organised by Highland Hearts For Palestine and Highland Palestine, will end at Bught Park.

Those planning to go to the demonstration are being encouraged to bring placards and banners.

The march’s aim is to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to also raise awareness of the ongoing crises they face.

In the event’s description on social media, organisers said: “Join us in Inverness for a powerful march in solidarity with Palestine!

“Stand against genocide, racism, and oppression as we come together for justice and peace.

“We are calling on all groups, activists, and supporters to unite for this important cause.

“Drummers and musicians are especially welcome to help amplify our message with rhythm and passion.”

What streets will be closed for the march?

Several roads will be closed to allow for an estimated 200 protestors to get through the city.

Signs will be on display to make drivers aware, with alternative routes available via adjacent streets.

Organisers have said the march is expected to end between 2pm to 3pm.