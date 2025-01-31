AURA Aberdeen lines up exciting events in major transformation

For more than 60 years the site of AURA Aberdeen on Bridge Place has been the go-to venue for those looking for a fun time in the city.

A vibrant hub for Aberdeen’s nightlife, it’s been packing the dancefloors since its inception as The Palace Ballroom in 1959.

Most recently it’s been pioneering the afternoon clubbing scene with its hugely popular Disco Days.

Now AURA Aberdeen is transforming into a major events space and will be rebranding in the coming months, with a nod to its rich history.

The club’s regulars need not worry, as their favourites like Disco Days will continue. But now there will be a whole new line-up of glitzy attractions to draw in the crowds.

There will be star-studded Audience Withs, as well as comedy and other eye-catching draws such as a daytime country event.

Meanwhile, the revamp will include a brand-new stage to enhance the upcoming shows and experience.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “We still have club nights, but we are always looking for something different. Apart from the theatre, there’s not a lot of venues that are actually entertaining people. We realised we could provide that here. The venue always used to have an entertainment licence. So, it’s back to basics in some ways.”

So, what can we expect over the coming months.

Launching with Rise of the Footsoldier

The first major event to kick off this transformation is An Audience with the Cast of Rise of the Footsoldier on Thursday, February 1.

Fans of the cult crime film franchise will get an exclusive opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from star Craig Fairbrass and other cast members.

There will be Q&A sessions, memorabilia auctions, and meet-and-greet opportunities. So, if you’ve long loved this award-winning series, this is your chance to get close to its creators.

General admission tickets are priced at £30, but readers can get a 20% discount by using the code PJEXCLUSIVE when booking.

There are also VIP meet-and-greet packages available for £75.

Relive the Britpop era with Oasis Reunion Party

Following the launch event, AURA Aberdeen will host an array of performances and themed gatherings.

On March 1 there will be the Big Oasis Reunion Party. Special guest will be Alan McGee the legendary founder of Creation Records and former manager of the Brit supergroup. He’ll take to the stage next to Ohasis, who Alan himself has said is the best Oasis tribute band. On top of that, the night will include DJ DAN, the band’s original aftershow DJ ”

It will be a chance to relive the Britpop era in all its glory.

Tony added: “We’ve got the man who actually discovered Oasis along with the group he says are their best tribute band. Then we’ve got their original DJ. It’s the whole package.”

Disco Days

Disco Days, the monthly daytime clubbing event, will continue as part of the new line-up.

These hugely popular shows have been drawing crowds in the thousands for the past few months.

Spanning two floors, they offer a lively yet relaxed atmosphere for dancing and socialising without the late-night hassle.

March 1 is the one-year anniversary of Disco Days. Join your fellow revellers for a special birthday party and help “keep disco alive in 2025”.

Exciting vision for 2025

With this stellar line-up and more on the way, it’s an exciting time for AURA Aberdeen.

Its unique package offers something for everyone from the younger generation looking for an energetic night out to those who want a more relaxed vibe.

As Tony said: “We’re celebrating the past while looking to the future.”

Whether you’re a long-time fan, who remembers the club’s days as The Palace, or just getting to know the club’s unique attraction, there will be something in this line-up that you just won’t want to miss.

Find out more about what’s coming up at the AURA Aberdeen website.