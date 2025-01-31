AURA Aberdeen lines up exciting events in major transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

AURA Aberdeen lines up exciting events in major transformation

The popular venue adds to its offering with star-studded line-ups.

In partnership with AURA Aberdeen
AURA Aberdeen interior
AURA Aberdeen is one of the best events spaces in the city.

For more than 60 years the site of AURA Aberdeen on Bridge Place has been the go-to venue for those looking for a fun time in the city.

A vibrant hub for Aberdeen’s nightlife, it’s been packing the dancefloors since its inception as The Palace Ballroom in 1959.

Most recently it’s been pioneering the afternoon clubbing scene with its hugely popular Disco Days.

Now AURA Aberdeen is transforming into a major events space and will be rebranding in the coming months, with a nod to its rich history.

The club’s regulars need not worry, as their favourites like Disco Days will continue. But now there will be a whole new line-up of glitzy attractions to draw in the crowds.

There will be star-studded Audience Withs, as well as comedy and other eye-catching draws such as a daytime country event.

Meanwhile, the revamp will include a brand-new stage to enhance the upcoming shows and experience.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “We still have club nights, but we are always looking for something different. Apart from the theatre, there’s not a lot of venues that are actually entertaining people. We realised we could provide that here. The venue always used to have an entertainment licence. So, it’s back to basics in some ways.”

So, what can we expect over the coming months.

Launching with Rise of the Footsoldier

Craig Fairbrass
Fans can meet Craig Fairbrass, star of Rise of the Footsoldier.

The first major event to kick off this transformation is An Audience with the Cast of Rise of the Footsoldier on Thursday, February 1.

Fans of the cult crime film franchise will get an exclusive opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from star Craig Fairbrass and other cast members.

There will be Q&A sessions, memorabilia auctions, and meet-and-greet opportunities. So, if you’ve long loved this award-winning series, this is your chance to get close to its creators.

General admission tickets are priced at £30, but readers can get a 20% discount by using the code PJEXCLUSIVE when booking.

There are also VIP meet-and-greet packages available for £75.

Relive the Britpop era with Oasis Reunion Party

Following the launch event, AURA Aberdeen will host an array of performances and themed gatherings.

On March 1 there will be the Big Oasis Reunion Party.  Special guest will be Alan McGee the legendary founder of Creation Records and former manager of the Brit supergroup. He’ll take to the stage next to Ohasis, who Alan himself has said is the best Oasis tribute band. On top of that, the night will include DJ DAN, the band’s original aftershow DJ ”

It will be a chance to relive the Britpop era in all its glory.

Tony added: “We’ve got the man who actually discovered Oasis along with the group he says are their best tribute band. Then we’ve got their original DJ. It’s the whole package.”

Disco Days

Packed out dance floor at AURA Aberdeen
AURA has been packing out the dancefloor with its popular clubs.

Disco Days, the monthly daytime clubbing event, will continue as part of the new line-up.

These hugely popular shows have been drawing crowds in the thousands for the past few months.

Spanning two floors, they offer a lively yet relaxed atmosphere for dancing and socialising without the late-night hassle.

March 1 is the one-year anniversary of Disco Days. Join your fellow revellers for a special birthday party and help “keep disco alive in 2025”.

Exciting vision for 2025

AURA Aberdeen interior
The venue is perfect for the many events it has lined up.

With this stellar line-up and more on the way, it’s an exciting time for AURA Aberdeen.

Its unique package offers something for everyone from the younger generation looking for an energetic night out to those who want a more relaxed vibe.

As Tony said: “We’re celebrating the past while looking to the future.”

Whether you’re a long-time fan, who remembers the club’s days as The Palace, or just getting to know the club’s unique attraction, there will be something in this line-up that you just won’t want to miss.

Find out more about what’s coming up at the AURA Aberdeen website.

