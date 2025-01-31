Ongoing South Road closure causing ‘misery’ for Oldmeldrum businesses

Oldmeldrum businesses have hit out over a lengthy road closure they claim has dented their sales.

The A920 South Road has been closed for four months, ever since a lorry crash that damaged a historic building back in October 2024.

An HGV from Finland collided with the house shortly after 3pm that day, with the debris that tumbled down striking a 16-year-old boy on the head.

Repairs on the building are still ongoing and a further two months of closure are currently scheduled.

But The Press and Journal understands a meeting is taking place this week between road authorities, architects and bus operators to discuss a potential early re-opening.

That would be welcome news for businesses around Oldmeldrum who have called for an early re-opening of the main road.

Furniture shop

Pam Baird, 54, is the owner of Berry’s furniture store on the village’s Market Square.

She has lamented the lengthy closure, having noticed a drop in footfall since the road closure last year.

Pam said: “We lost a bit of trade in the morning, what with workers and other people are not coming through in the morning.

“Because they are being re-routed, it means they are not stopping where they are used to, and that means fewer sales for the shops.

“The customers are going elsewhere.”

She added: “Even if the road re-opens, you can’t guarantee that people will settle back into their old habits.

“It’s hard to tell the real impact of the closure on us will be.”

Pam also revealed her annoyance over the length of the closure.

“It’s a frustration for us because it seems to be dragging on quite a bit,” she said.

“You can see the difference. It’s quieter out on the street and the car park is not quite so full.

“That could be a combination of factors, but it is definitely less busy.”

South Road situation is ‘big problem’

Des Green, owner of The Icer ice-cream and sweet shop, shares Pam’s sentiments and said the reduction in footfall is a “big problem.”

“The closure has affected our business, because the main thoroughfare into this village is now closed,” he said.

“When people just drive by at the top, the just see ‘road closed’ and they just carry on by.

“It’s been four months now, and it feels like nothing has been done.

“That is what is frustrating.

“It’s a big problem I think.”

He added: “I have seen a significant decrease of footfall, especially at the weekends.

“During the weekday, I get my usual trade – but at the weekend, you are seeing less people taking a trip out to the centre.”

‘We have lost a bit of trade’

The local Keystore has also reportedly seen a drop in sales.

Tracey Thomson, 54, who manages the convenience shop, hopes to see a revival once the road is re-opened.

She said: “We have lost a bit of trade, especially with builders and things in the morning.

“It’s certainly a bit of a loss – and when you lose trade you find that it can be difficult to get it back.

“It’s hard to tell if people will come back even if the road opens after all this time.”

South Road closure has caused ‘misery’ within village

Conservative and Unionist councillor for the area, Derek Ritchie, has blasted the lengthy roadworks.

He said: “The closure of the South Road has caused misery for many people here and presented a real danger for residents, with vehicles using Urquhart Road as a detour.

“The quicker South Road is opened, the quicker people’s lives can go back to some form of normality.

“I have also asked the roads department to write to satellite navigation and Google Maps suppliers to encourage heavy goods vehicles to use the purpose-built bypass and not the Square, as we have all seen and felt the consequences of these HGV’s misusing our beautiful square.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following the significant damage caused to a residential property by a heavy goods vehicle in October last year, we immediately closed South Road on the grounds of public safety.

“While we fully appreciate the impact this may be having on town centre trade and understand the frustrations locally, we cannot remove the closure until such time as the appropriate repair works have been carried out and the owners and their representatives have made the building safe.”