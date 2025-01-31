Ongoing South Road closure causing ‘misery’ for Oldmeldrum businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ongoing South Road closure causing ‘misery’ for Oldmeldrum businesses

The road is scheduled to remain closed for another two months.

The scene in October last year. The damaged house is to the left, while emergency services can be spotted at the vehicle. The road is taped-off.
Business have experienced a reduction in trade ever since a stretch of South Road in Oldmeldrum was closed after a lorry crashed into a house. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

Oldmeldrum businesses have hit out over a lengthy road closure they claim has dented their sales.

The A920 South Road has been closed for four months, ever since a lorry crash that damaged a historic building back in October 2024.

An HGV from Finland collided with the house shortly after 3pm that day, with the debris that tumbled down striking a 16-year-old boy on the head. 

The A920 South Road is currently closed. Image: DC Thomson

Repairs on the building are still ongoing and a further two months of closure are currently scheduled.

But The Press and Journal understands a meeting is taking place this week between road authorities, architects and bus operators to discuss a potential early re-opening.

That would be welcome news for businesses around Oldmeldrum who have called for an early re-opening of the main road.

Furniture shop

Pam Baird, 54, is the owner of Berry’s furniture store on the village’s Market Square.

She has lamented the lengthy closure, having noticed a drop in footfall since the road closure last year.

Pam said: “We lost a bit of trade in the morning, what with workers and other people are not coming through in the morning.

“Because they are being re-routed, it means they are not stopping where they are used to, and that means fewer sales for the shops.

“The customers are going elsewhere.”

Berry’s furniture store has seen a reported lack of footfall since the closure. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “Even if the road re-opens, you can’t guarantee that people will settle back into their old habits.

“It’s hard to tell the real impact of the closure on us will be.”

Pam also revealed her annoyance over the length of the closure.

Pam Baird fears the full impact of the road closure is still to become clear. Graham Fleming/DCT Media

“It’s a frustration for us because it seems to be dragging on quite a bit,” she said.

“You can see the difference. It’s quieter out on the street and the car park is not quite so full.

“That could be a combination of factors, but it is definitely less busy.”

South Road situation is ‘big problem’

Des Green, owner of The Icer ice-cream and sweet shop, shares Pam’s sentiments and said the reduction in footfall is a “big problem.”

“The closure has affected our business, because the main thoroughfare into this village is now closed,” he said.

“When people just drive by at the top, the just see ‘road closed’ and they just carry on by.

“It’s been four months now, and it feels like nothing has been done.

“That is what is frustrating.

“It’s a big problem I think.”

Des Green, owner of The Icer, in his shop and cafe, a large orange coffee machine behind him.
Des is concerned over the length of the road closure. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “I have seen a significant decrease of footfall, especially at the weekends.

“During the weekday, I get my usual trade – but at the weekend, you are seeing less people taking a trip out to the centre.”

‘We have lost a bit of trade’

The local Keystore has also reportedly seen a drop in sales.

Tracey Thomson, 54, who manages the convenience shop, hopes to see a revival once the road is re-opened.

She said: “We have lost a bit of trade, especially with builders and things in the morning.

The village’s KeyStore. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s certainly a bit of a loss – and when you lose trade you find that it can be difficult to get it back.

“It’s hard to tell if people will come back even if the road opens after all this time.”

South Road closure has caused ‘misery’ within village

Conservative and Unionist councillor for the area, Derek Ritchie, has blasted the lengthy roadworks.

He said: “The closure of the South Road has caused misery for many people here and presented a real danger for residents, with vehicles using Urquhart Road as a detour.

“The quicker South Road is opened, the quicker people’s lives can go back to some form of normality.

“I have also asked the roads department to write to satellite navigation and Google Maps suppliers to encourage heavy goods vehicles to use the purpose-built bypass and not the Square, as we have all seen and felt the consequences of these HGV’s misusing our beautiful square.”

Red and white barriers, a "road closed ahead sign" and directions to the diversion.
Some store owners say motorists are “driving on by” Oldmeldrum. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following the significant damage caused to a residential property by a heavy goods vehicle in October last year, we immediately closed South Road on the grounds of public safety.

“While we fully appreciate the impact this may be having on town centre trade and understand the frustrations locally, we cannot remove the closure until such time as the appropriate repair works have been carried out and the owners and their representatives have made the building safe.”

Conversation