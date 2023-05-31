Aberdeen in a ‘unique position’ to thrive, says outgoing Gray’s School of Art dean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture
Culture

Aberdeen in a ‘unique position’ to thrive, says outgoing Gray’s School of Art dean

As Aberdeen's oil industry declines, its cultural sector is booming. Retiring Gray's School of Art dean Libby Curtis thinks the Granite City's best days lie ahead. Calum Petrie reports.

Calum Petrie
Dean Libby Curtis is ending her 31-year association with Gray's School of Art this year. Image: RGU
Dean Libby Curtis is ending her 31-year association with Gray's School of Art this year. Image: RGU

Aberdeen is more than oil, and has bright days ahead of it, according to the outgoing dean of Gray’s School of Art.

We live in changing times, but how has economic, social and political turbulence affected Aberdeen’s cultural life? And how will it change in the future?

There can’t be many better placed to answer this than Libby Curtis.

She is stepping down as dean of Gray’s School of Art in December after a 31-year association with the school.

She spoke to the P&J about Aberdeen’s changing cultural sector, leading one of the country’s oldest fine arts institutions through a pandemic, and her positivity about the future – including the much-maligned Union Street.

Joined Gray’s School of Art in 1992

‘It’s a fabulous place to work, I’ve enjoyed all my years here’. Image: RGU

Originally from Derbyshire, Libby first joined Gray’s School of Art in 1992, when she ran the First Year programme. Spells at various institutions north and south of the border followed before she returned to Gray’s in 2000. In 2017 she became dean.

The 56-year-old is taking a back seat to pursue her own artistic pursuits. While her plans haven’t taken final shape yet, she named illustration, jewellery, as well as consultancy and leadership training as possible avenues.

“In my career I’ve always said yes to things, and recently I’ve begun to think more about things I would like to do myself,” said Libby.

“So it’s not through any dissatisfaction. It’s certainly a positive decision rather than one that’s born out of anything else.

“I’m not going to be moving out of the area. I will remain connected to the people at the school.

“It’s a fabulous place to work. The students are great, the staff are great, and I’ve enjoyed all my years here.”

Aberdeen ‘a very different city compared to 20 years ago’

Street art, like this mural on Virginia Street, is now a feature of Aberdeen’s once grey landscape. Image: DC Thomson/Wullie Marr

So what exactly has changed in Aberdeen during Libby’s time here?

“It’s a very different city compared to 20 years ago,” she said.

“There’s far greater connectivity between all the different artistic bodies in the city.

“Whether that’s Nuart, Spectra, Citymoves, Peacock Visual Arts, the art gallery – there’s much greater partnership happening now.

“There’s also greater connectivity with the city council, such as the things we’ve been doing recently with Look Again.

“There’s more artist spaces in the city. Deemouth Artist Studios, who we’ve been working very closely with, they’ve now had significant traction on the high street with Edit.

Spectra, the urban light festival, was just one of the many cultural events to come to Aberdeen in the last year. Image: Ian Georgeson/PA Wire

“And that’s through partnership between Aberdeen City Council and ourselves, creating spaces for artists to work in and to show their work.

“Partnership I think is really fundamental. People really willing to work together to create a community of arts and culture. That’s really important, and I think that will continue.”

Aberdeen in a ‘unique position’: transition away from oil and gas presents opportunities

One charge that has long been levelled at Aberdeen is that, with its reliance on the oil industry, it’s something of a ‘one horse town’.

With the transition away from oil and gas, there’s a sense of uncertainty in the Granite City.

But Libby sees the positives. The chance for other aspects of the area, which perhaps stood in oil’s shadow, to come to the fore.

‘We just need to get the narrative right for Aberdeen so that we can speak about culture and create a destination for people.’ Image: Martin Parker at The Gatehouse Design Agency

“When I first came to Aberdeen it was all about oil. And I’m not saying that’s not there, we’re still very important in that sector.

“But there are other conversations now going on about transition, tourism, health, and about the connectivity of all those things.

“I think we’re in a unique position.

“We’re on the coast, we’re near to amazing countryside. There’s opportunities for food, art and landscape to become intertwined.

“We just need to get the narrative right so that we can speak about culture and create a destination for people.

“It’s not just about retail and spending. We have some beautiful buildings and spaces.”

The future of Union Street

‘Union Street is a magnificent high street,’ says Libby. Image: Scott Baxter

Indeed, only last year, tourism gurus hailed Aberdeen as the “ultimate escape for culture lovers”.

Of course, it’s impossible to have a conversation about the future of Aberdeen without addressing Union Street.

Until the ’00s, the street was undeniably the heartbeat of the city. It’s decline since then has been well-documented.

But like the Granite Mile taskforce working to get it back on its feet again, where others see decline, Libby sees only potential.

“Union Street is a magnificent high street.

“It has some amazing buildings and it could be a really beautiful street.

“I know there have been a number of workshops on how to take it forward, some of which I have been part of.

“I think there’s lots of opportunity there, whether we pedestrianize it or create different spaces for people to interact and so on.”

Transformed Aberdeen Art Gallery an ‘icon’

The refurbished Art Gallery put Aberdeen on the cultural map. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick

While any regeneration of Union Street lies in the future, Libby waxed lyrical about another city upgrade that has been successfully completed.

The £35m transformation of Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2019 put the city on the cultural map, she said.

“That really brought Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection to the attention of many more people.

“It was sort of seen as a regional art gallery and people didn’t really know about the collection that they had.

“And I think with the touring shows and the emphasis on that new gallery space at the top there, bringing new works into the collection and so on, that was an amazing opportunity.

“Competitor cities have got certain icons they can talk about, for example Dundee has the V&A. Well one of ours is Aberdeen Art Gallery, and that will become ever more important.”

‘Emotional’: Steering Gray’s through Covid

Libby barely got a couple of years in the hotseat before she had to steer Gray’s School of Art through a crisis of global proportions, namely Covid.

“When you’re put in that position, you’re immediately confused as to how on earth you can do everything by remote learning. Because in art we’re so physical.

Preparations for next month’s degree show at Gray’s. Like the rest of society, it was forced to shut down during Covid. Image: RGU

“As a school, we’d already become very good at moving some of our resources online, so some of the infrastructure was there. And we had the means to communicate with students and do tutorials and so on online.

“We had to find different ways in which students could achieve their learning outcomes with limited equipment.”

‘Tragedy’ of students’ lost development time during lockdown

Toughest was the impact on the iconic degree show. That, and the effect it had on students’ development.

“The most emotional thing was losing the degree show for those years.

“The students were so unhappy about that because that’s a celebration, a launchpad, it gives them that idea of becoming a professional.

“I think the tragedy in it all is that we’ve got students graduating this year who lost a lot of their development time. Not just in their study but as young individuals.

“You’re developing your identity, your interests, having fun, going out, partying. There’s a lot of developing in that time, not just the curriculum but self-development as well.

“And that’s really important in the context of being an artist and being a designer. Understanding the world around you, feeling the world around you.”

‘We have to be positive… culture is really important to everybody’

Libby Curtis thinks culture is integral to Aberdeen’s fortunes. Image: RGU

With better collaboration from more people, a more engaged public, a greater appreciation of the value of arts and culture, and a new world-class gallery, there has been plenty to shout about in Aberdeen’s cultural sector in recent times.

While the challenges the city is facing won’t disappear overnight, Libby is confident of a bright future.

“We have to be positive,” she said.

“Life is difficult. We’ve got a cost-of-living crisis which is biting on people, and there’s been a lot of change, with lots to come.

“We need to be positive about what Aberdeen can offer and the collaborations.

“We’re in it together and we have to forge a new way forward.

“I know there are lots of financial challenges, but culture is really important to everybody.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Culture

Trellis coffee Shop offers some rather delicious options in Newburgh. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Home made goods and a cocktail or two
The sun beams down on Scapa Flow Museum in Stromness.
Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year award
From left: Camera operators Stiubhart Deans and Naomi Ballantyne film actors, Tunji Kasim and Jonathan Tyler Baird at Aberdeen Beach, as part of workshop run by 'That Big Film Project'. Image: Kevin Emslie
'I’m proud to know him': Former teacher to Bridgerton star Tunji Kasim reminisces on…
SG Maclean says walking and cycling helps her writing
How Bookseller of Inverness author S.G. MacLean walked her home town to get her…
King Charles and his coronation emblem collaged with an image of people eating at an outdoor celebration.
Coronation weather: Will it be 'reigning' for King Charles and Queen Camilla this weekend?
The Scottish Ballet dancers perform Streetcar Named Desire
Review: Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
'It's the best student town ever': Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
Jim Oliver
Former Fraserburgh lighthouse keeper Jim Oliver dies aged 86
Anne Perry in 2008 after launching her paperback version of 'We Shall not Sleep' in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT
Anne Perry: Portmahomack crime fiction author with dark murderous past dies aged 84

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]