‘The ultimate escape for culture lovers’: New tourism campaign to promote Aberdeen

Tourism gurus are hailing Aberdeen as the “ultimate escape for culture lovers” in a fresh bid to lure arts enthusiasts to the north-east.

VisitScotland will emblazon buses in Glasgow with advertising for Aberdeen Art Gallery as part of efforts to make the Granite City a visitor destination.

Bosses say the “cultural offering” will be crucial in helping local businesses bounce back from pandemic losses.

Aberdeen ‘has all the right ingredients’ to lure visitors

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland’s regional director, praised the city’s “growing popularity as a must-visit cultural destination”.

She added: “It has all the right ingredients for a successful recovery, we are supporting the city’s tourism industry wherever we can.

“These campaigns help ensure that tourism businesses in the city are poised to capitalise on visitor interest in 2022.”

What will VisitScotland promote in Aberdeen?

Several events and attractions will be highlighted to people looking to soak up some culture.

Aberdeen Art Gallery, Provost Skene’s House and Aberdeen Maritime Museum, along with Aberdeen Science Centre and P&J Live will all be showcased.

Zandra Rhodes’ 50 Years of Fabulous exhibition, showing at Aberdeen Art Gallery until March 20.

Future exhibits, such as one celebrating Viking-age treasures will get the spotlight too.

Spectra – Scotland’s Festival of Light, which returns to Aberdeen city centre from February 10-13.

The Granite Noir crime writing festival, with talks and exhibitions taking place at various venues from February 24-27.



The return of the public art initiative Nuart in April.

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, featuring Jack Dee, in October.

There will be radio advertising throughout the campaign.

And an online article entitled “Five Reasons Why Aberdeen is the Ultimate Escape for Culture Lovers” will be published.

Venues have ‘stories to tell’

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, picked out a trio of landmarks that can be combined for a “great day out”.

She said: “Aberdeen city centre is home to three vibrant attractions – the award-wining Aberdeen Art Gallery, the redeveloped Provost Skene’s House and Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

“They are safe, warm, welcoming destinations for visitors of all ages, all open seven days a week and free to visit.

“Each venue has a multitude of stories to tell about the rich culture and heritage of Aberdeen and the north-east.”