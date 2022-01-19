Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The ultimate escape for culture lovers’: New tourism campaign to promote Aberdeen

By Ben Hendry
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 12:19 pm
VisitScotland is launching a campaign highlighting Aberdeen's cultural highlights. Design image by Roddie Reid/DCT Media.
Tourism gurus are hailing Aberdeen as the “ultimate escape for culture lovers” in a fresh bid to lure arts enthusiasts to the north-east.

VisitScotland will emblazon buses in Glasgow with advertising for Aberdeen Art Gallery as part of efforts to make the Granite City a visitor destination.

Bosses say the “cultural offering” will be crucial in helping local businesses bounce back from pandemic losses.

Aberdeen ‘has all the right ingredients’ to lure visitors

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland’s regional director, praised the city’s “growing popularity as a must-visit cultural destination”.

She added: “It has all the right ingredients for a successful recovery, we are supporting the city’s tourism industry wherever we can.

“These campaigns help ensure that tourism businesses in the city are poised to capitalise on visitor interest in 2022.”

What will VisitScotland promote in Aberdeen?

Several events and attractions will be highlighted to people looking to soak up some culture.

  • Aberdeen Art Gallery, Provost Skene’s House and Aberdeen Maritime Museum, along with Aberdeen Science Centre and P&J Live will all be showcased.
  • Zandra Rhodes’ 50 Years of Fabulous exhibition, showing at Aberdeen Art Gallery until March 20.

    The exhibition opened late last year but visitors still have a few months left to take it in. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
  • Future exhibits, such as one celebrating Viking-age treasures will get the spotlight too.
  • Spectra – Scotland’s Festival of Light, which returns to Aberdeen city centre from February 10-13.
  • The Granite Noir crime writing festival, with talks and exhibitions taking place at various venues from February 24-27.

  • The line-up for Granite Noir 2022 will be highlighted as part of VisitScotland plans for Aberdeen.
  • The return of the public art initiative Nuart in April.
  • The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, featuring Jack Dee, in October.

There will be radio advertising throughout the campaign.

And an online article entitled “Five Reasons Why Aberdeen is the Ultimate Escape for Culture Lovers” will be published.

Venues have ‘stories to tell’

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, picked out a trio of landmarks that can be combined for a “great day out”.

She said: “Aberdeen city centre is home to three vibrant attractions – the award-wining Aberdeen Art Gallery, the redeveloped Provost Skene’s House and Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

“They are safe, warm, welcoming destinations for visitors of all ages, all open seven days a week and free to visit.

“Each venue has a multitude of stories to tell about the rich culture and heritage of Aberdeen and the north-east.”

