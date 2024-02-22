Alt-rock legends James to headline HebCelt music festival this summer

Alternative rock band James have been revealed as a headliner for the HebCelt music festival this summer.

The indie legends behind hits like Sit Down and She’s a Star will be making their debut at the award-winning Lewis event.

The band, formed in the 1980s, have made 16 studio albums and sold 25 million copies worldwide.

Their performance at HebCelt will follow a summer UK arena tour which kicks off at P&J Live in Aberdeen on June 3.

Weekend festival tickets now on sale

Bass guitarist and original band member Jim Glennie, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be playing at this year’s HebCelt Festival.

“What an amazing part of the world to be playing a gig.

“I’m a big fan of Lewis and very much looking forward to another visit.”

James will be joined at HebCelt by other headline acts Skipinnish and Del Amitri.

General weekend tickets are on sale now for the four-day festival from July 17-20.

Early bird tickets for the event sold out in a record time of three hours last summer.

Sharon Shannon, Elephant Sessions, multi-instrumentalist Anna Massie, Scottish fusion band Gnoss, and Irish and Scottish trio Alana, Aoife agus Caitlin are also on the bill.

The line-up also includes Alice Macmillan, Alasdair White and Keith Morrison from Lewis, Swedish banjo-punk trio Baskery, singer and fiddle player Evie Waddell, husband and wife fusion duo Ferris and Sylvester, and award-winning blues singer Elles Bailey.

Also announced are traditional Québécois group Genticorum, local singer-songwriter Scott C. Park, and Hebridean fiddle trio Teud.

A weekend of music and culture

HebCelt artist programmer Michelle Shields said: “We’re beyond excited to share the full line-up for HebCelt 2024.

“It’s shaping up to be one of the best festivals yet, with the team working hard behind the scenes to put together an incredible weekend of music and culture.

“We’re particularly excited to add some more extraordinary headliners to proceedings including the mighty James whose epic singalong hits will get a very warm welcome from the HebCelt crowd.

“As ever, we have sought to programme the festival in a way which caters to a whole range of musical tastes and helps create a warm, lively atmosphere that we think all ages will enjoy.”