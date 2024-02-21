Review: Outstanding performance of Twelve Angry Men is a must-see at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Outstanding performance of Twelve Angry Men is a must-see at Aberdeen

The simple concept made for outstanding viewing. Thought provoking and powerful.

The cast of Twelve Angry Men sitting around a table
Image: Jack Merriman
By Rebecca Buchan

If someone had told me I would enjoy watching a dozen opinionated, grumpy and often prejudiced men fighting for two hours I would have severely doubted their judgement.

However, I was more than pleasantly surprised after my trip to HM Theatre last night to see the West End hit Twelve Angry Men.

Having never seen the Reginald Rose movie I only had a vague idea of what to expect.

Set in 1950s America, the story follows an all-male jury panel who set about deliberating the fate of a 16-year-old boy on trial accused of murdering his dad.

But what appears to be an open and shut case soon becomes a huge topic of debate as prejudices and preconceived ideas about the accused, the trial, and each other turn the tables every way.

Jason Merells sitting on set
Jason Merrells as Juror 8. Image: Jack Merriman.

For those of you who are among the murder mystery obsessed, you won’t be disappointed.

There are plenty of twists to the plot to get any crime fan thinking.

But the best part was watching as eleven of the angry men, who were convinced there could be no smoke without fire, slowly come to terms with the magnitude of the decisions they were set to make in that jury room.

Twelve Angry Men captivated Aberdeen audience

Powerful, emotional, thought-provoking and even at times funny, the star-studded cast was flawless in their performance.

Each actor was as strong as the next, and the 12 male leads never faltered. It was outstanding.

Many successful West End shows rely on a brilliant score of musical numbers, fancy settings and elaborate costumes.

Yet the simplicity of Twelve Angry Men, with one set, no music and no costume changes, made it all the more impressive.

The cast of Twelve Angry Men, who are currently performing in Aberdeen
Twelve Angry Men will be performing in Aberdeen from 20th February to the 24th.

At times the audience was so captivated you could have heard a pin drop during silent moments on stage.

The drama wrapped up with a well-deserved rapturous applause from a busy theatre and as the lights went down for the final time, the chatter was all about how good the show was.

The production kicks off Granite Noir, Aberdeen Performing Art’s annual crime fiction festival, and runs until Saturday, February 28.

You can buy your tickets here.

