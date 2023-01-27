What can be done to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What can be done to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street?

By Ian Forsyth
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:03 am
Post Thumbnail

The decline of Union Street in Aberdeen as a destination for shoppers has been well documented.

Numerous big names such as Debenhams, Esslemont & Macintosh, House of Fraser and BHS have disappeared in recent years, and it has been estimated there are now more than 100 vacant shop units in the once-popular shopping location.

But efforts are now being made by Aberdeen City Council to bring these empty sites back into use.

Gone from Union Street: BHS. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson
Gone from Union Street: House of Fraser. Image: Gordon Lennox
Gone from Union Street: Many people still miss Esslemont & Macintosh, which shut for good in 2007. Image: DC Thomson
Gone from Union Street: Debenhams. Image: Peter Anderson

 

A grant scheme of £500,000 is being set up to support reconfiguring empty shops.

It will lever in match funding, and is part of an action plan to help reinvigorate and reimagine the area.

Development principles include focusing on areas such as hospitality, culture and streetscape.

Union Street emergency summit

There was a boost for Union Street last November, when long-established fashion brand Attic opened the doors of its new premises on the thoroughfare.

The move came in the same week that proposals emerged for a coalition to lure new local and national businesses to a regenerated and revitalised Union Street.

More than 170 business leaders and politicians attended a four-hour emergency summit on the future of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

The meeting was called by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) to address the need for immediate action.

A bustling Union Street in the mid-20th Century. Image: DC Thomson

AGCC policy and marketing director Ryan Crighton said: “There are a few things I think could help us on the way to a brighter future for Union Street. My ask of the council is two-fold.

“One – support the private sector in its efforts to stimulate investment in Union Street.

“Everyone is clear that public finances are stretched like never before. We understand the position that you are in – one which is likely to get even tighter in the years ahead.

“The chamber believes it is the role of local and national government to create the framework and conditions that will act as a catalyst to enable the private sector, investors, companies and entrepreneurs to do their bit.

‘Do what you say you are going to do’

“The second ask is that you do what you say you are going to do. You have a plan, stick to it and see it through.

“We need the local authority to deliver on its masterplan,  the transformation of the beachfront and the major interventions on Union Street, including the market.

“City centres are still a viable investment option for financiers – but they need to see there is a plan, and they need to know what they are investing in.

“If it’s more of the same out there, then you can forget it. But if it’s a city centre and beach undergoing massive regeneration, then we are in with a fighting chance.”

Ryan Crighton
“We need the local authority to deliver on its masterplan” – Ryan Crighton, of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: AGCC

Attic had been trading in the Academy shopping centre for 21 years, but the three brothers who own the firm felt the end of last year was a good time to relocate.

The McLaughlins now occupy the shop at 87-89 Union Street.

It follows a similar move for them in Inverurie, where moving from Station Road to West High Street brought a bounce in trade.

Craig McLaughlin said: “We realised we shouldn’t be scared to move in Aberdeen either.

“We remember the good times when the Academy was full and Belmont Street was bustling, but the city centre has declined and good retail areas have shrunk.”

Co-owner Craig McLaughlin on the opening day at Attic on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The move to the new unit, only a few doors down from the planned £50 million market development, is cause for optimism.

McLaughlin added: “This is the busiest crossroads in Aberdeen, so we feel it’s a good spot.

“If Union Street does bounce back, we think regeneration will come from this end up.

“The problem for an independent retailer is looking at the city and working out where will regenerate quickest. Union Square is a non-starter for us because the demand from big multinationals is huge.”

Aberdeen city centre too fragmented

Asked what he thought would be key to solving the high-street troubles Aberdeen and many cities face, he said: “Joining everything up.”

“We need to get enough happening within the main areas of Union Street. Then we can link it all better with Union Terrace Gardens and the market.

“And then we should focus on making it less fragmented – that will be the secret to Union Street’s recovery.”

Interested in the Union Street summit? Some of Aberdeen’s top business brains came up with 51 ideas for Union Street, from demolishing shopping centres to ghost tours. and whisky experiences.

