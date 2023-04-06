Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping

From jewellery and handbags to stationary and prints, there's something for everyone at EDIT, a ground breaking new shop in Aberdeen's Upperkirkgate.

By Rosemary Lowne
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Magic happens when creative people join forces as demonstrated by EDIT, a gloriously eclectic new shop launched by Deemouth Artist Studios in the city centre.

Positively brimming with everything from ceramics and jewellery to handbags and homeware, the colourful shop in Upperkirkgate is giving artists from the Torry-based art studio – run by Peter Baxter and Allan Watson – and other local makers the opportunity to showcase their beautiful wares.

EDIT has brought a ray of sunshine to Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We’ve got jewellery, ceramics, homeware, printed textiles, silk scarves, stationery items, there’s quite a mix between pocket-friendly pieces right through to luxury pieces that are one-off purchases,” says Aubin Stewart, a creative practitioner at Deemouth Artist Studios and a lecturer at Gray’s School of Art.

“All the pieces are made by artists based within the studios but once a month we also feature local makers out with the studio.

“The feedback has been really good, we could always do with more sales but it’s a really difficult time in retail so we feel that for the amount of time that we’re open, it’s doing not bad and we’ve also got a lot of repeat customers which is really good but we could always do with more.”

A warm welcome is guaranteed at EDIT. Pictured from left to right are Ray Downie, Aubin Stewart and Emma Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Bringing life to vacant shops

Some of the local artists whose products are in the shop include the local fashion designer Fernweh, jewellery designer Emma Louise Wilson, Mags Gray Ceramics, screen prints and stationary from Orange-ade and homeware, textiles and gifts from Camban Studio.

Far from just a shop though, EDIT is also a powerful example of what can be done to breathe new life into vacant high street shop units.

Beautiful scarves are some of the lovely products made by local artists and creatives. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Part of a groundbreaking project, the shop was funded by Aberdeen City Council’s Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund (LACER) and delivered by the arts festival Look Again and Gray’s School of Art, on behalf of Culture Aberdeen.

“That funding basically allows us to have space without paying rent but the deal is that if a corporate opportunity exists then we would be out so we don’t know how long we have the space,” says Aubin.

Deemouth Artist Studios

Thanks to the financial support, the artists have been able to transform the space into a fully-fledged shop and also take on Jo Muir from Wardrobe Foxes Vintage as the visual merchandiser.

“Jo previously worked in John Lewis as a visual merchandiser so it was great to have a professional with that experience to design the concept of the store.”

A look round EDIT is a relaxing experience. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Initially the shop was only meant to be a Christmas pop-up but thanks to extra funding available earlier this year, it has remained open.

“It’s all work from Deemouth artists and there is a selection and curation element to it as we put in the stock and then Jo curates how it should be displayed and she’ll also decide whether all the pieces go out or it’s a select amount,” says Aubin.

Bringing community spirit to the high street

To engage with the wider community, the shop also exhibits a local maker who is not based within the art studios.

“We recently had Candy Coated Knitwear’s products stocked in the shop,” says Aubin.

The shop is brimming with gorgeous gifts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“She’s based in Fraserburgh and makes luxury knitwear.

“We’ll also exhibit another local maker this month.”

Open every Friday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm, the shop has been a great way to promote the thriving Deemouth Artist Studios.

Aubin Stewart is a creative practitioner at Deemouth Artist Studios and a lecturer at RGU. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The shop has given us a great chance to tell people about Deemouth Artist Studios because we run events, workshops and open studio events where people can visit all the different studios across a weekend,” says Aubin.

“The importance of creativity and culture within a city goes far beyond just buying a product off a shelf.”

And when it comes to shopping experiences, EDIT is a very relaxing one.

EDIT all about engaging with people

“We try to create a very friendly environment so that when people come in they can chat to us,” says Aubin.

“Ray Downie, who works at the shop, also works at RGU and is a creative practitioner and everyone who goes in and does a voluntary shift is a creative person so help is on hand for shoppers.

“For example, someone came in the other day and was buying some ceramics and she couldn’t decide what to choose but because it was my studio neighbour’s products, I was able to say tell them that the pieces were fired in different kilns throughout Scotland and each piece has a different story and a different finish.

EDIT has pretty pieces for the home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The woman ended up buying three pieces and they’re all going to Australia.

“If that was in a normal retail environment that exchange information might not have necessarily happened.

“So for us it’s about speaking to people and being able to share that extra bit of information.”

Spring Open studio

Together with the shop, the Deemouth Art Studios is throwing open its doors for a special event later this month.

“We have a Spring Open studio at Deemouth on April 29 and 30 so people are welcome to come along to that too.”

For more information about EDIT check out the Deemouth Artist Studios Facebook.

