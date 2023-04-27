‘The audience went absolutely wild in Aberdeen’. Scottish singer Blue Rose Code on unveiling his new single at the city’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The audience went absolutely wild in Aberdeen’. Scottish singer Blue Rose Code on unveiling his new single at the city’s P&J Live

Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson, will headline The Lemon Tree on Friday with a unique performance comprising two separate sets - including debut album North Ten

By Sean Wallace
Ross Wilson aka Blue Rose Code will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Photo by Siobhan Watt
Scottish alt-folk singer Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson, has described how Aberdeen’s P&J Live ‘went absolutely wild’ on hearing the world premiere of his new single.

Ross wrote Thirteen Years whilst on tour with The Proclaimers late last year.

He unveiled the new single on the final date of that tour in the Granite City on December 17 – and the sell out crowd loved it.

Now Ross will return to Aberdeen when headlining a hotly anticipated show at The Lemon Tree on Friday.

Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson, will play with a full band in Aberdeen. Photo by Elly Lucas

He explained: “I wrote Thirteen Years whilst on tour with The Proclaimers and played it live for the first time at P&J Live.

“The audience  in Aberdeen went absolutely wild when we played it.

“I did an intro where I talked about what the song meant and it was such a thrill when the place went wild.

“It was just wonderful. Now I can’t wait to come back to Aberdeen as the show will be a blast.”

Fans watch Blue Rose Code and The Proclaimers at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in December last year. Photo by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

‘One in five kids live in poverty’

Released last month Thirteen Years is an impassioned condemnation of the hardships faced, particularly by children, in Britain today.

Almost four million children are in food poverty.

All proceeds from the single will be donated to Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children 1st.

Ross said: “We are the fifth richest economy in the world but one in five kids live in poverty.

“Parents are choosing whether their kids eat or whether they eat.

“Whilst driving back from one of our shows with The Proclaimers I listened to a woman on Radio 4 who was the CEO of a charity called Magic Breakfast.

“There are kids who go to bed hungry, wake up hungry and go to school hungry.

“When they are are school Magic Breakfast ensures they get a breakfast.

“When kids are hungry they can’t concentrate and it doesn’t just affect their day to day it affects outcomes later in life.

“Front line workers who risked their lives during the pandemic are using food banks and can’t afford to heat their homes.

“All the people that kept this country going are now being neglected. It is a disgrace.

“After 13 years of austerity in the UK, it felt right to highlight these shameful circumstances.

“It’s like we are living in a dystopian world.

“However I am absolutely amazed by the vitality and hunger for progress that kids have.

“They are much more interested in the climate and progressive values.

“We might be handing them a terrible legacy but they have the power to do something about it.”

Aberdeen set for unique performance

Blue Rose Code’s previous album With Healings of the Deepest Kind was released in 2020 to widespread acclaim.

However he will turn back the clock a decade for his performance in Aberdeen by performing his breakthrough debut North Ten in full.

He aid: “What is special about this gig is that it is celebrating 10 years since my debut record.

“We don’t usually do two sets but we will in Aberdeen.

“We will play my debut album in sequence, in full.

“Then in the second set we will play a collection of songs that is suggested by the fans.

“The guys I play with are some of Scotland’s finest musicians and I have never played these songs with this band before.”

Blue Rose Code have released new single Thirteen Years.. Supplied by Innes and Campbell PR

Moving into the light from the dark

Edinburgh born and raised Ross sat drinking coffee in a sun baked Leith on a spring morning in as we chatted by phone.

A show in his home city beckoned later that night.

Life is good for the singer, songwriter.

However it was not always that way.

Blue Rose Code performing live. Supplied by Andrew Welsh

He said: “Playing North Ten again has really brought back some stuff for me.

“Although the album is 10 years old a lot of the songs are much older and were written by a far younger man who wasn’t very happy with his life.

“It can be unsettling at times to channel back to those feelings but it is nice to feel that I am in a totally different place now.

“I can look at the distance I have travelled and be grateful for my life today.

“What I really feel most strongly is a bit of compassion for that young lad.

“I was driven by a desire to get away from where I was and build something better.

“I grew up in an environment that was very chaotic, and had a very challenging time.

“When I became a teenager and into my early twenties I had a lot of unhappiness and turned to drink and drugs.

“I had to run away to London to become anonymous and work my way through those problems.”

‘People feel connected to what I do’

Music has always been a constant in Ross’ life and offered a cathartic release and  route to move from the dark into the light.

Ross writes from the heart and his raw, honest songs connect on a deep level with fans.

Having moved to London he eventually released a single with a small independent label based in the city.

Ross, stage name Blue Rose Code, later released debut album North Ten in 2013.

He said: “At a time when I felt like I didn’t really have a voice music gave me an opportunity to write down and communicate what was going on with me.

“I get real comfort and empathy from musicians, writers and artists who communicate their feelings.

“I have had a lot of feedback that people feel connected to what I do.

“It is one great communion with an audience.”

