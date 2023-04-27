Aberdeen’s Cfine announced as charity partner for food and drink festival Taste of Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Cfine announced as charity partner for food and drink festival Taste of Grampian

Cfine will be welcomes back to the north-east festival charity partner for the second consecutive year

By Karla Sinclair
Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fiona Rae, chief executive of Cfine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Local charity and social enterprise Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) has been revealed as the charity partner for Taste of Grampian 2023.

Scotland’s largest one-day food and drink festival is returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3 with an impressive exhibitor line-up of more than 100 businesses.

Cfine was also announced as the charity partner at last year’s Taste of Grampian. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For the second consecutive year, Cfine will be working alongside organisers to put food waste and accessible food at the forefront of the event.

While the charity’s main base is in Aberdeen, its services reach across the north of Scotland from Laurencekirk to Shetland.

Cfine at Taste of Grampian

This year, Cfine – who partnered with The Press and Journal for The Big Christmas Food Appeal in December – will have a stand at the festival.

The volunteers will be selling a variety of fruits and vegetables and all money raised will go back into supporting its services, which are facing a daily increase in demand.

Festivalgoers can learn all about what services the charity offers to ensure they are aware of the support available to them.

Taste of Grampian is once again taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fiona Rae, chief executive of the not-for-profit, said: “Cfine are delighted, once again, to be chosen as the charity partner of Taste of Grampian this year.

“This fantastic recognition is hugely appreciated by the team of staff and volunteers at Cfine who work tirelessly to ensure we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of families and individuals across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Supplying top UK chefs

Cfine will also be supplying this year’s celebrity chefs with fresh fruit and vegetables to use during their cooking demos.

This includes James Martin and self titled ‘queen of potatoes’ and TikTok sensation Poppy O’Toole.

Poppy O’Toole refers to herself as the queen of potatoes. Image: Supplied by Jessica Raphael

James is best-known for being one of the UK’s top chefs and presenting the ITV cookery show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

Poppy is a Michelin trained chef who rose to fame on TikTok after losing her job during the pandemic. She has built up a following of 4.1million on the one social media app alone.

This will be her first time cooking to Aberdeen audiences.

Fiona is delighted about Taste of Grampian pledging its support for the charity. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fiona added: “Cfine’s range of support services and projects will be showcased at the event and we look forward to engaging with the festivalgoers and raising awareness of the work we do across the local communities.”

The Press and Journal is proud to once again be supporting the local cause and is encouraging those attending to stop by the Cfine stall.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free. There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

