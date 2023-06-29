Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2023 pictures from schools all across Aberdeenshire.

By Kieran Beattie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeenshire who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeenshire has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2023 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2023 pictures will be online on our website for each of the following regions on the following dates:

  • Aberdeen, Wednesday June 28
  • Aberdeenshire, Thursday June 29
  • Moray, Friday June 30
  • Highlands, Saturday July 1

Last Class 2023 in Aberdeenshire:

Fraserburgh South Park School, P7A.
Gourdon School, P7.
Inverallochy School, P7.
Bervie Primary School, P7.
Marykirk Primary School, P7.
Glenbervie School, P7.
Macduff Primary, P7.
Fraserburgh South Park,P7G.
Elrick Primary School, P7.
Tough School P7.
Midmill School, P7.
Skene School, P7.
Auchterellon Primary, P7.
Boddam Primary School, P7.
Drumoak School, P7.
Bracoden Primary School, P7.
Arduthie School, P7.
Monymusk School, P7.
Peterhead Central School, P7.
Rosehearty Primary, P7.
Cairney School, P7.
Dunnotter School, P7.
Fraserburgh North School, P7.
Glass Primary, P7.
Hatton of Fintray, P7.
Aboyne Primary School, P7.
Catterline School, P7.
Fordyce Primary School, P7.
Meldrum School, P7A.
Meldrum School, P7B.
New Deer School, P7.
Crathie Primary School, P7.
Craigievar Primary School, P7.
Balmedie School, P7D.
Balmedie School, P7H.
Auchterless Primary School, P7.
Aberchirder School,P7.
Fetterangus Primary, P7.
Fintry Primary School, P7.
Longside Primary School, P7.
King Edward Primary School, P7.
Kennethmont School, P7.
Foveran Primary School, P7.
Towie School, Alford, P7.
Newtonhill Primary, P7.
Lairhillock Primary, P7.
Ordiquhill Primary School, P7.
Rathen Primary School, P7.
Tarves Primary School, P7.
Luthermuir Primary School, P7.
Burnhaven Primary School, P7.
Hatton Cruden Primary School, P7.
Newtonhill Primary P7
Portsoy Primary School, P7.
Hillside School, P7L.
Turriff Primary School, P6/7.</p> <p>
New Machar School, Newmachar, P7R.
Turriff Primary School, P7A.
Banff Primary, P7.
Fishermoss School, P7 MR
Banchory-Devenick School, P7.
Strathburn School, P7.
Meethill Primary School, P7.
Turriff Primary School, P7B</p> <p>
New Machar School, P7A.</p> <p>
Hillside School, P7B Mrs Brawley.</p> <p>
Hillside School, P6/7 Mr Smith.
Fishermoss School, P6/7M.</p> <p>
Laurencekirk Primary. P7.
Buchanhaven Primary, P7.
Udny Green Primary School, P7.
Tipperty School, P7.
Cultercullen School, P7.
Auchnagatt School, P7.
Arnage School, P7.
Banchory Primary, P7.
Ellon Primary, P7B.
Ellon Primary, P7P.
Banchory Primary, P7.
Torphins Primary, P7.
Buchanhaven Primary School, P7.
Banchory Primary, P7.
Buchanhaven Primary School, P7.
St Fergus Primary School, P7.
Stuartfield Primary School, P7.
New Pitsligo & St Johns Primary School, P7.
Pitfour School, Mintlaw, P7.
Kininmonth School, P7.
Lochpots School, P7.
Tyrie School, P7.
St Andrews Primary School, P7.
St Andrews Primary School, P7.
Keithhall Primary School, P7.
Port Elphinstone School, P7.
Johnshaven School, P7.
Rothienorman School, P7.
Barthol Chapel School, P7.
Rayne North School, P7.
Alehousewells School, P7.
Kellands Primary School, P7L
Kellands Primary School,P7M.
Cluny Primary School, P7.
Kellands Primary School, P7D.
Uryside School, P7A.
Uryside School, P7B.
Fettercairn Primary, P7.
Midmar Primary, P7.
Meiklemill School, P7.
Durris School, P7.
Portlethen School. P7.
Lumphanan School, P7.
Portlethen School. P7.
Whitehills Primary School, P7.
Kinneff School, P7.
Logie Durno School, P7.
Elrick Primary School, P7.
Drumblade School, P7.

