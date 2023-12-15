Aberdeen to host groundbreaking collaboration between Scotland’s top rap stars and indie band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen to host groundbreaking collaboration between Scotland’s top rap stars and indie band

HOURS ABDN are at the forefront of a thriving wave of rap, hip-hop and grime artists emerging from the Granite City and aim to foster cross genre collaboration.

By Sean Wallace
Acclaimed Aberdeen artist Chef The Rapper will headline HOURS ABDN. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN
Acclaimed Aberdeen artist Chef The Rapper will headline HOURS ABDN. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN

Aberdeen is set to host a groundbreaking live collaboration between Scotland’s hottest rap stars and a rising Granite City indie band.

Rap and hip-hop promoters HOURS ABDN recently entered into a partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) to showcase the city’s talent.

They will take over The Lemon Tee on Friday, December 22 for a trail-blazing event where rappers will perform alongside live bands.

Aberdeen star Chef The Rapper, who was named on the BBC Introducing Act of the Year shortlist, will headline.

A recipient of multiple Track of The Week awards from BBC Radio Scotland Chef The Rapper will perform alongside hotly tipped Aberdeen indie band Hitlist.

Also performing is JusHarry who recently won the Scottish Alternative Music Award for best hip-hop.

HOURS ABDN was formed in 2021 by acclaimed Aberdeen producer Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) and rapper Jackill (Jack Hughes).

The platform is  a driving force within the emergence of  talented hip-hop and rap artists in the city.

Scottish Alternative Music Award winner JusHarry will perform at hip-hop event in Aberdeen. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN
Scottish Alternative Music Award winner JusHarry will perform at hip-hop event in Aberdeen. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN

Nick explained: “MC’s will perform with live bands at this event so it becomes a more immersive live experience.

“Rather than just performing to a backing track there will be musicians with them on stage to bring out the musicality of what they are doing.

“Chef The Rapper will play his set with Hitlist and also the HOURS live band.

“We want to support the wider scene as well and Hitlist have been doing a lot of good things.

“Hitlist have been  making a lot of noise recently.”

Rising profile of Chef the Rapper

Headliner Chef The Rapper was recently name 52nd in the top 100 cultural Scottish ‘players’ by The List magazine.

He was placed higher than BAFTA winning actor Brian Cox and chart-topping Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi.

Chef The Rapper released acclaimed EP The World Is Mine in 2021.

Aberdeen rapper Josh McLean will perform at HOURS ABDN at The Lemon Tree. Image supplied by HOUR ABDN
Aberdeen rapper Josh McLean will perform at HOURS ABDN at The Lemon Tree. Image supplied by HOUR ABDN

Nick said: “Chef The Rapper has been doing really well and continues to go from strength to strength.

“Recently he was named on The List’s 100 top people in Scotland.

“It is great to see someone from Aberdeen get that attention.

“An event like this is very important as there is a lot of talent within different pockets and genres in the city.

“There is a support throughout Aberdeen and artists’ fan-bases discover new artists through that.

“You can see it with groups like The Snuts who have worked with hip-hop artists.

“This event brings it all together with the live energy hip-hop has which is supported by the performance of the bands.

“It opens up dialogue and brings fans of different groups together within the city.”

Rising Aberdeen rap star Yxng Stunna performing at HOURS ABDN at Spin. Supplied by HOURS ABDN

Award winning JusHarry to perform

Chef the Rapper will play alongside Granite City Indie stars Hitlist who have released the singles Don’t Let Me Go and Soul Survivor.

Earlier this month Hitlist performed at a sold-out Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh.

Additional MCs on the bill include JusHarry, CRPNTR and Josh McLean, with backing from the HOURS House Band.

Aberdeen rapper CRPNTR will perform at the HOURS ABDN event. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN
Aberdeen rapper CRPNTR will perform at the HOURS ABDN event. Image supplied by HOURS ABDN

Nick said: “We had JusHarry for our first ever show two years ago.

“I was recently down in Glasgow for the Scottish Alternative Music Awards where JusHarry won for best hip-hop.

“JusHarry’s journey in the last two years has been unbelievable and he has really gone from strength to strength.

“It will be great to have him back performing with us again.

“JusHarry was based in Aberdeen when we had him for his first show but he is now in Glasgow.”

Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.

‘There is a real buzz in Aberdeen’

The first collaboration between HOURS ABDN and APA presented a showcase of leading Drill and Trap talent from the city.

It was headlined by rappers Yxng Stunna and M2, fresh off their smash single Duuk, an homage to the Aberdeen FC striker.

Symi Nemesis, Chachy and Marrco also performed.

Nick said: “As a trial event for the partnership it received a very strong reception.

“It was great to see people from all across the scene and different parts of Aberdeen coming through to support the talent.

“The acts all smashed it on what was a really positive night.

“There is a real buzz in Aberdeen as there are a lot of people doing different things so there is cross pollination amongst groups.

“Over the last few years a lot of things have popped up with more infrastructure which is great to see.

“That is what fosters more people coming through and releasing more music.”

Aberdeen grime artist M2 ABZ Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Entry on a pay-what-you-can basis

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can-basis for the HOURS ABDN event at The Lemon Tree.

This ensures accessibility for anyone who would like to attend and show support for independent music in the city.

Nick said: “Especially in the lead up to Christmas people can feel the squeeze a little bit more financially.

“That is the case every year and there is also the cost of living crisis.

“It is really important to keep the event as open as possible to anyone who would like to come along.

“It makes it as accessible to everyone as possible so that they can see the talent that is coming across the genres within the city.”

Tickets are available at  www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/hours/, and the event is open to all 14 and above.

 

Conversation