‘I feel like DUUUK’ Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope track in homage to goal hero Duk is embraced by Dons fans

Rising Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope their track in homage to Dons striker Duk is embraced by the club’s supporters.

Yxng STUNNA and M2 are at the forefront of an exciting explosion of rap, hip-hop, grime and drill talent within a thriving Granite City scene.

Now they have released track DUUUK in tribute to the Pittodrie club’s goal hero Luis Lopes, aka Duk.

Buzz around the track was so intense previews racked up hundreds of thousands of views across social media.

Cape Verde international Duk, who was named the Aberdeen FC Player of the Year last season, has given the duo his seal of approval.

And now Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope the Red Army will also give DUUUK the thumbs up by singing the track at matches.

Aberdeen Rapper Yxng STUNNA: ‘Duk approves of the song’

Yxng STUNNA said: “I wanted to make something for the Aberdeen fans.

“Hopefully they sing that song every time Duk scores.

“Duk approves of the song, he said it was great.

“I’m an Aberdeen fan and it was great to record the video inside Pittodrie after getting the go ahead from the club.”

Two of Scotland’s hottest rap talents

Two of the hottest talents in Scottish rap. grime, hip-hop Yxng STUNNA and M2 rack up tens of thousands of downloads each month.

Yxng STUNNA is quickly building a reputation through tracks such as Ay Caramba, Exit, Box and Valentino.

Mysterious, masked rapper M2’s identity remains a closely guarded secret and the drill artist wears a mask when he records and performs live.

M2 is making an impact in the UK scene with tracks Local Shop and Bambino and has been compared to Abra Cadabra from OFB and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

On the DUUUK collaboration M2 said: “Yxyng STUNNA started making the hook and texted me with the draft.

“He said he wanted me to come on the song.

“We always make music together and he thought there would be no-one better to jump on the song with him than me.

“So I went along with it and delivered.”

‘Duk is the best Aberdeen player’

A video was filmed at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie stadium to accompany the track

Aberdeen production company Between The Lines, run by Matty Lusher and Finley Rose, recorded and edited the video,

Between The Lines have been key in the rise of the Aberdeen hip-hop, drill, grime scenes.

They recently delivered the successful HEATWAVE multi-artist event in collaboration with record label Cold Grey Music.

M2 said: “The track says ‘feeling like Duk’.

“Duk is the best Aberdeen player so everyone always wants to feel like the best.

“It was surreal filming at Pittodrie.

“Not a lot a lot of people get to se Pittodrie like I saw it.

“Normally they will go when the crowds are there.

“I hope Aberdeen fans adopt the track.

“You just hope for the best.”

Rise of thriving Aberdeen rap scene

Something special is happening within the Aberdeen scene as a host of exciting, unique artists are emerging.

Yxng STUNNA and M2 are at the vanguard of a movement with other talented artists such as Chachy, Jackill, DeeEss, Symi x Nezza, Josh McLean, Bernie, Chef and DeeEss.

Platforms have also been developed to shine a light on the talent.

HEATWAVE was a huge success at OGV Taproom on August 12.

Rap and hip-hop platform HOURS ABDN recently entered into a partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts to showcase the city’s rising talent.

The partnership will deliver a series of events over six months to showcase the city’s next generation of rap, trap, drill and hip-hop.

That began at The Lemon Tree on Saturday September 23 with M2 and Yxng STUNNA headlining.

Yxng STUNNA said: “I started putting out tracks last year although I had been making music since I was 16.

“People were telling me I was good and I could see the improvement in myself.

“So I started putting them out.

“The scene in Aberdeen is thriving and will get even better.

“Down in Glasgow they have a really good scene and a lot of support and infrastructure.

“Aberdeen was quiet but now there is a lot of rappers and music.

“The scene is alive and there’s a lot of infrastructure now to cope with that.”

Putting Aberdeen on the map

Produced, mixed and mastered by Axor, single DUUUK is available on all streaming platforms.

The track also features Birmingham artist Big Nemz.

M2 said: “No disregard to anyone but I believe myself, Yxng STUNNA and Chachy are doing a lot for the scene.

“The three of us are putting Aberdeen on the map.”