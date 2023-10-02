‘I feel like DUUUK’ Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope track in homage to goal hero Duk is embraced by Dons fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘I feel like DUUUK’ Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope track in homage to goal hero Duk is embraced by Dons fans

Aberdeen's vibrant rap, hip-hop, grime and drill scene makes a connection with the city's football club as rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 release a track in tribute to goal hero Duk - with the video filmed at Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen rappers Yxng Stunna and M2 in the Pittodrie home dressing room during the filming of the video for DUUUK. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music
Aberdeen rappers Yxng Stunna and M2 in the Pittodrie home dressing room during the filming of the video for DUUUK. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Rising Aberdeen rappers Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope their track in homage to Dons striker Duk is embraced by the club’s supporters.

Yxng STUNNA  and M2 are at the forefront of an exciting explosion of rap, hip-hop, grime and drill talent within a thriving Granite City scene.

Now they have released track DUUUK in tribute to the Pittodrie club’s goal hero Luis Lopes, aka Duk.

Buzz around the track was so intense previews racked up hundreds of thousands of views across social media.

Yxng Stunna (left) and M2 at Pittodrie
Yxng Stunna (left) and M2 at Pittodrie. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Cape Verde international Duk, who was named the Aberdeen FC Player of the Year last season, has given the duo his seal of approval.

And now Yxng STUNNA and M2 hope the Red Army will also give DUUUK the thumbs up by singing the track at matches.

Aberdeen Rapper Yxng STUNNA: ‘Duk approves of the song’

Yxng STUNNA said: “I wanted to make something for the Aberdeen fans.

“Hopefully they sing that song every time Duk scores.

“Duk approves of the song, he said it was great.

“I’m an Aberdeen fan and it was great to record the video inside Pittodrie after getting the go ahead from the club.”

Aberdeen rapper Yxng Stunna at Pittodrie
Aberdeen rapper Yxng Stunna at Pittodrie during the filming of the video for DUUUK in homage to the Dons' striker. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Two of Scotland’s hottest rap talents

Two of the hottest talents in Scottish rap. grime, hip-hop Yxng STUNNA and M2  rack up tens of thousands of downloads each month.

Yxng STUNNA is quickly building a reputation through tracks such as Ay Caramba, Exit, Box and Valentino.

Mysterious, masked rapper M2’s identity remains a closely guarded secret and the drill artist wears a mask when he records and performs live.

M2 is making an impact in the UK scene with tracks Local Shop and Bambino and has been compared to Abra Cadabra from OFB and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Aberdeen rapper M2
Aberdeen rapper M2 is making major waves in the Scottish scene. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

On the DUUUK collaboration M2 said: “Yxyng STUNNA started making the hook and texted me with the draft.

“He said he wanted me to come on the song.

“We always make music together and he thought there would be no-one better to jump on the song with him than me.

“So I went along with it and delivered.”

Aberdeen drill artist M2 in front of a drone during filming for his music video
Aberdeen drill artist M2 in front of a drone during filming for his music video. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

‘Duk is the best Aberdeen player’

A video was filmed at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie stadium to accompany the track

Aberdeen production company Between The Lines, run by Matty Lusher and Finley Rose, recorded and edited the video,

Between The Lines have been key in the rise of the Aberdeen hip-hop, drill, grime scenes.

They recently delivered the successful HEATWAVE multi-artist event in collaboration with record label Cold Grey Music.

Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

M2 said: “The track says ‘feeling like Duk’.

“Duk is the best Aberdeen player so everyone always wants to feel like the best.

“It was surreal filming at Pittodrie.

“Not a lot a lot of people get to se Pittodrie like I saw it.

“Normally they will go when the crowds are there.

“I hope Aberdeen fans adopt the track.

“You just hope for the best.”

Rise of thriving Aberdeen rap scene

Something special is happening within the Aberdeen scene as a host of exciting, unique artists are emerging.

Yxng STUNNA and M2 are at the vanguard of a movement with other talented artists such as Chachy, Jackill, DeeEss, Symi x Nezza, Josh McLean, Bernie, Chef and DeeEss.

Platforms have also been developed to shine a light on the talent.

HEATWAVE was a huge success at OGV Taproom on August 12.

Rap and hip-hop platform HOURS ABDN recently entered into a partnership with  Aberdeen Performing Arts to showcase the city’s rising talent.

The partnership will deliver a series of events over six months to showcase the city’s next generation of rap, trap, drill and hip-hop.

That began at The Lemon Tree on Saturday September 23 with M2 and Yxng STUNNA headlining.

Aberdeen rapper Yxng Stunna performing live
Aberdeen rapper Yxng Stunna performing live. Supplied by Cold Grey Music

Yxng STUNNA said: “I started putting out tracks last year although I had been making music since I was 16.

“People were telling me I was good and I could see the improvement in myself.

“So I started putting them out.

“The scene in Aberdeen is thriving and will get even better.

“Down in Glasgow they have a really good scene and a lot of support and infrastructure.

“Aberdeen was quiet but now there is a lot of rappers and music.

“The scene is alive and there’s a lot of infrastructure now to cope with that.”

Rappers Yxng Stunna (front), Nemes (left) and M2 (right) at Pittodrie
Rappers Yxng Stunna (front), Nemz (left) and M2 (right) at Pittodrie. Image supplied by Cold Grey Music

Putting Aberdeen on the map

Produced, mixed and mastered by Axor, single DUUUK is available on all streaming platforms.

The track also features Birmingham artist Big Nemz.

M2 said: “No disregard to anyone but I believe myself, Yxng STUNNA and Chachy are doing a lot for the scene.

“The three of us are putting Aberdeen on the map.”

