Wedding guest who left father of bride with ‘life-threatening’ injuries avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Wedding guest who left father of bride with ‘life-threatening’ injuries avoids jail

Sentencing Christopher Allison, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told him the fact that his uncle had forgiven him was a "major factor" in her decision not to send him to prison. 

By David McPhee
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who assaulted the father of the bride at a family wedding has avoided a prison sentence after he was “forgiven” by his victim.

Offshore worker Christopher Allison was a guest at the wedding in Dyce’s Marriott Hotel where he left his uncle with “life-threatening” injures after the two men got into an violent altercation when “jokey banter” turned sour.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the two men had been drinking heavily when Allison, who is the cousin of the bride, pushed his uncle who fell backwards and struck his head on the ground.

The 48-year-old victim was found unresponsive after sustaining a serious head injury.

Sentencing Allison, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told him the fact that his uncle had forgiven him over the assault was a “major factor” in her decision not to send him to prison.

She also told Allison to extend his gratitude to his cousin, the bride, who wrote a letter supporting him.

Christopher Allison was ‘agitated’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court at a previous hearing that at around 1pm on April 6 2019, Allison attended a wedding at the hotel along with a large number of family members.

It was stated that throughout the evening Allison and his victim consumed a large amount of alcohol.

At around 10.35pm, Allison then became “agitated” while in the hotel bar due to an ongoing family issue.

“Thereafter, an employee of the hotel was walking out of the function room when they observed the accused go through a set of double doors,” Mr Ballock said.

“The accused appeared startled and stated that the employee ‘better go through and see the complainer as he’s on the ground’.

“They went through followed by others where they saw the complainer lying on the ground with an injury to the back of his head.

“Other members of the wedding party attended and tried to rouse the complainer, without success.”

An ambulance was called, at which point Allison made a number of admissions to one of the family members, including that he had “pushed” the complainer away.

He then added that he “does not know what happened”.

Mr Ballock stated that Allison then made apologies that the “wedding had been ruined”.

Medics said injuries were ‘life-threatening

A member of the wedding party then took Allison away from the area to calm him down before he left the scene completely on his own.

Due to the extent of the father of the bride’s injuries, police then located Allison and cautioned and arrested him.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Allison’s victim was found to have a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and an abrasion to the back of his head.

His injuries were described as “life-threatening”.

Appearing in the dock, Allison pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger to life.

The Marriott Hotel, Overton Circle, Dyce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘A tragic series of events’

Defence solicitor John Hardie told the court that prior to the assault the two men had a “close relationship” that was characterised by “teasing, jokey banter” that included “play fighting”.

He went on to say that both men were “significantly intoxicated at the time” while the two men were in a lobby area of the hotel.

“They had been having a joking exchange which very unfortunately for everyone turned into a more serious one,” Mr Hardie said.

“The complainer grabbed hold of his clothing and Mr Allison pushed him away – the confrontation itself is a minor one.

“At this point, the complainer persisted and, exasperated, Mr Allison pushed his uncle for the second time – this was done out of frustration.”

Mr Hardie said Allison’s victim then “appeared to trip over” and fell back striking his head on the ground.

“If either of them hadn’t been as drunk as they were none of this would have happened,” the solicitor added.

Mr Hardie also told the court that since the assault Allison’s uncle has almost made a full recovery and is able to work but was now “a slower speaker than he was previously”.

However, Mr Hardie was also at pains to point out that Allison’s victim has now “forgiven” his client for what occurred.

Sheriff McLaughlin described the wedding assault as a “tragic series of events” and the court case as “exceptional”.

“You have suffered and your uncle has suffered,” she said.

“He has forgiven you and that is a major factor in me reaching this decision.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin made Allison of Dubford Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grayson assaulted his partner in the street on a Highland holiday Picture shows; Thomas Grayson. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Man beat girlfriend in the street on Highland holiday
The Grosvenor Casino, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Man fined after he threw glass at barman in Aberdeen casino
A picture of Polmont Young Offender's Institution.
Dangerous Aberdeen rapist's jail sentence extended after homemade weapons found in cell
Shaun Cowie leaves court.
'Persistent' and 'abusive' boyfriend who belittled ex avoids prison sentence
Identical twins Alison Bowden, left, and Natalie Main leave Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Identical twins admit stalking their older sister
A police officer stands guard next to a section of fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Picture date: Thursday December 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen . Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Successful Aberdeen police operation 'quashed football disorder attempts'
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Plans to close up to five police stations in Aberdeen will not reduce the quality of policing in the city, the north-east's most senior officer has insisted. Cash-strapped Police Scotland announced on Thursday that almost 30 offices across the country could shut after a public consultation finishes at the end of next month. In the Granite City, that could mean the police station on Victoria Road, Torry, could shut with officers moving less than two miles away into the Nigg office on Abbotswell Crescent. Other closures may include the police stations on Whinhill Road in Ferryhill, Greenfern Place in Mastrick, Seaton Place East in Seaton, and Belgrave Terrace in Rosemount. Police personnel from those four offices, if shut down, would be relocated to 'a larger centrally located office which is still to be determined,' Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie said Picture shows; North-east divisional commander Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie and Torry police station. N/A. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen police station closures won't affect response times, north-east's top officer insists
Union Street's future is no longer pedestrianised. Buses and taxis are allowed back on the central stretch. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women in Aberdeen
Kyle Fraser next to a picture of O'Donoghue's Bar
Man's cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges