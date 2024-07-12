Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer discuss ‘nightmare’ logistics of touring off island… and wallabies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer discuss ‘nightmare’ logistics of touring off island… and wallabies

Shetland groove metal five piece Ten Tonne Dozer have toured Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Scotland and England

By Sean Wallace
Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer at the Tall Ships. Supplied by Ten Tonne Dozer
Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer refuse to let their far north location dent their bid to take their legendary show to their fans.

Set to celebrate their 20th anniversary next year the five piece’s behemoth live performances have packed out shows in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and the UK.

However singer and founding member Dave Kok lifts the lid on the “nightmare” logistics in getting their live show beyond Shetland.

Originally from Tasmania in Australia, Dave insists it costs a minimum of £600 for the band just to travel to the mainland.

Even then that journey is dependent on the weather with Dave admitting “you are never guaranteed to get on or off when you want.”

Yet groove metal band Ten Tonne Dozer have never missed a gig.

And when not delivering a charismatic presence as the band’s front-man Dave oversees a sanctuary for wallabies, emus and possums – 9,500 miles away from Australia.

Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer singer Dave Kok in action. Image provided by Ten Tonne Dozer
He said: “It is such a nightmare to get off Shetland at the best of times.

“It costs around £600 just to get off the rock before we even play our first gig, and that’s the cheap rate.

“Which means when we do a tour we try to make the most of it.

“We have toured Germany, Belgium and Holland as well as Scotland and England.

“Doing those kind of tours makes it more worthwhile to help get the finances back to cover your costs.”

Shetland groove rockers Ten Tonne Dozer are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary next year. Image supplied by Ten Tonne Dozer
‘Being island bound doesn’t stop us’

The band released single Two Thirds Beast last year and have previously delivered albums I Smell Skin (2017) and Monster (2015).

Ten Tonne Dozer will undertake the mammoth journey from Shetland to Aberdeen when headlining Krakatoa in the Granite City in October.

Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer have never missed a show. Image supplied by Ten Tonne Dozer.
Dave said: “We try not to get to the mainland after October because the thing with Shetland is you are never guaranteed to get on or off when you want.

“You are based on what the weather is like in Shetland.

“Luckily we have never missed a gig on the mainland.

“We played Krakatoa a couple of years back in December and were thinking ‘oh, let’s just see how we go with that trip’.

“Luckily everything was calm although very icy so the boat still went.

“Logistically it is not easy. Being island bound doesn’t stop us and we’re looking to do a tour for our 20th anniversary next year.”

Metal, wallabies, possums and emus

Vocalist Dave is joined in Ten Tonne Dozer by Jamie Duncan (lead guitar), Jamie Dalziel (rhythm guitar), Barrie Scobie (bass) and  Dean Williamson (drums).

Australia might be almost 10,000 miles away for Tazmanian Davee.

However when he is not fronting the heavy rockers he runs The Outpost – a sanctuary for animals including wallabies, emus and possums .

Shetland groove rockers Ten Tonne Dozer. Image supplied by Ten Tonne Dozer
Dave said: “We rescue animals and I have Ossie animals like wallabies, emus and possums.

“As part of things we put on for the community we have a music festival that usually has about 30 Shetland bands that plays.

“I have been in Shetland now for the bulk of 25 years and always wanted wallabies here.

“It is a good climate for them as it is never too cold and never too hot.

“Emus self-regulate their body temperature so they are fine.

“The Outpost offers good therapy is is good for the community as well and for school groups that come along.”

‘Why did you bring a circular saw on stage?’

The band are former winners of the Scottish Alternative Music Awards “Best Metal” category.

Ten Tonne Dozer recently signed to Fraserburgh based label Morningstar Records and plan to release an album next year.

The band played at the Tall Ships Races event in Lerwick on the Holmsgarth Main Stage in July last year.

Shetland rockers Ten Tonne Dozer have toured Europe. Image supplied by Ten Tonne Dozer.
Dave said: “I’m the vocalist so I’m the one who gets pulled up by people saying things like ‘why did you bring a circular saw on stage?.

“I just forget half the time that I do that mad stuff.

“One of the highlights for me was doing Tall Ships last year in front of 5,500 people which was pretty cool.

“However having said that I also love doing a pub gig in somewhere like Elgin with 50 people going mad.

“Shetland is renowned for folk music but there are a lot of other genres as well, especially rock, metal and punk.

“There is a great music scene here.”

 

Conversation