Music Gallery: The best pictures as thousands enjoy Tiree Music Festival The west coast island came alive as artists left their legacy at the weekend's event. Crowds really enjoyed the three-day festival in Tiree. Image: Kevin Kerr By Alberto Lejarraga July 14 2024, 4:31 pm Thousands of partygoers sang and danced with excitement during the Tiree Music Festival (TMF) this weekend. The three-day event saw 2,100 music lovers enjoying more than 30 performances by talented musicians at the backdrop of the island's Crossapol beach. The festival welcomed Nathan Carter, Ireland's leading country singer, which made his TMF debut with crowds turning out in droves to belt out their favourite hits. Homegrown bands Trail West and Skerryvore blew audiences away once again with their energetic performances, while renowned Highlanders Tide Lines also put on a brilliant show. Meanwhile, stand-out performances from Cammy Barnes, Project Smok, Heisk, Aoife Scott and Valtos elevated the festival to new heights. Images also show attendants wearing their most creative attires as they took part in Friday's fancy dress run along the beach. Best photos from Tiree Music Festival Highlanders Tide Lines closing the show on Friday. Image: Kevin Kerr Local group Trail West drove the crowds crazy. Image: Kevin Kerr Groups such as Heisk elevated the festival to new heights. Image: Kevin Kerr Participants wore their most creative attires in Friday's fancy dress run along the beach. Image: Kevin Kerr Yoga at the beach. Image: Kevin Kerr Glamping is part of the Tiree Music Festival. Image: Kevin Kerr The festival was a success. Image: Kevin Kerr The Tiree Music Festival takes place at the backdrop of the island's Crossapol beach. Image: Kevin Kerr A happy attendant records one of the performances. Image: Kevin Kerr The festival showed more than 30 performances. Image: Kevin Kerr Crowds were often seen wearing their jackets. Image: Kevin Kerr Hundreds of people took part in the beach yoga event every day. Image: Kevin Kerr The festival welcomed 2,100 people. Image: Kevin Kerr
