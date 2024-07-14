Gallery: The best pictures as thousands enjoy Tiree Music Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: The best pictures as thousands enjoy Tiree Music Festival

The west coast island came alive as artists left their legacy at the weekend’s event.

Crowds really enjoyed the three-day festival in Tiree. Image: Kevin Kerr
Crowds really enjoyed the three-day festival in Tiree. Image: Kevin Kerr
By Alberto Lejarraga

Thousands of partygoers sang and danced with excitement during the Tiree Music Festival (TMF) this weekend.

The three-day event saw 2,100 music lovers enjoying more than 30 performances by talented musicians at the backdrop of the island’s Crossapol beach.

The festival welcomed Nathan Carter, Ireland’s leading country singer, which made his TMF debut with crowds turning out in droves to belt out their favourite hits.

Homegrown bands Trail West and Skerryvore blew audiences away once again with their energetic performances, while renowned Highlanders Tide Lines also put on a brilliant show.

Meanwhile, stand-out performances from Cammy Barnes, Project Smok, Heisk, Aoife Scott and Valtos elevated the festival to new heights.

Images also show attendants wearing their most creative attires as they took part in Friday’s fancy dress run along the beach.

Best photos from Tiree Music Festival

Highlanders Tide Lines closing the show on Friday. Image: Kevin Kerr
Local group Trail West drove the crowds crazy. Image: Kevin Kerr
Groups such as Heisk elevated the festival to new heights. Image: Kevin Kerr
Participants wore their most creative attires in Friday’s fancy dress run along the beach.  Image: Kevin Kerr
Yoga at the beach. Image: Kevin Kerr
Glamping is part of the Tiree Music Festival. Image: Kevin Kerr
The festival was a success. Image: Kevin Kerr
The Tiree Music Festival takes place at the backdrop of the island’s Crossapol beach. Image: Kevin Kerr
A happy attendant records one of the performances. Image: Kevin Kerr
The festival showed more than 30 performances. Image: Kevin Kerr
Crowds were often seen wearing their jackets. Image: Kevin Kerr
Hundreds of people took part in the beach yoga event every day. Image: Kevin Kerr
The festival welcomed 2,100 people. Image: Kevin Kerr

