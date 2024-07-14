Gallery: The best pictures as thousands enjoy Tiree Music Festival

Thousands of partygoers sang and danced with excitement during the Tiree Music Festival (TMF) this weekend.

The three-day event saw 2,100 music lovers enjoying more than 30 performances by talented musicians at the backdrop of the island’s Crossapol beach.

The festival welcomed Nathan Carter, Ireland’s leading country singer, which made his TMF debut with crowds turning out in droves to belt out their favourite hits.

Homegrown bands Trail West and Skerryvore blew audiences away once again with their energetic performances, while renowned Highlanders Tide Lines also put on a brilliant show.

Meanwhile, stand-out performances from Cammy Barnes, Project Smok, Heisk, Aoife Scott and Valtos elevated the festival to new heights.

Images also show attendants wearing their most creative attires as they took part in Friday’s fancy dress run along the beach.

Best photos from Tiree Music Festival