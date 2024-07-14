Gallery: Thousands of locals and visitors take part in Inverness Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thousands of locals and visitors take part in Inverness Highland Games

The best pictures as excited crews and participants from all around the world gathered at Bught Park on Saturday for the annual major event.

Throwing the hammer during the annual Highland Games held at Bught Park in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Throwing the hammer during the annual Highland Games held at Bught Park in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
By Alberto Lejarraga & Gemma Bibby

Thousands of locals and visitors from all over the planet flocked to Bught Park yesterday to watch the 2024 Inverness Highland Games.

Similarly to last year, another grey summer day in the Highland Capital did not stop participants and viewers from having great fun at the annual event.

The event kicked off with Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, chieftain Lewis Gillies and chair of the Games Committee Angus Dick welcoming the crowds and competitors.

The traditional sporting events were also preceded by a brilliant performance by the Inverness Pipe Band.

In addition to the athletic, dancing and piping competitions, attendants also browsed around the stalls featuring local crafters and more than 20 food and drink stands.

The Big Top Ceilidh Event marked the grand finale of the day as dancers showed their best moves in the late evening.

Our photographer Brian Smith was there to capture the best moments of the event.

The best pictures from the Inverness Highland Games

A young piper welcomes the crowds.
Inverness Pipe Band lead the parade.
Flagbearers stand in anticipation.
Chieftain Lewis Gillies, Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair and chair of the Games Committee Angus Dick officially open the games.
A young helper rests his head as he waits for the games to begin.
The event drew in the crowds.
Every man and his dog turned up to watch the games!
There was even an opportunity to sharpen your marksmanship skills.
Getting into the Highland spirit with a coo hat!
Taking a shot at the title!
Competition was high in the shot put.
Preparing to throw the hammer!
A powerful launch of the hammer as the crowd watches on.
A young girl gets an elevated view of the action.
Smiles during the weight over bar competition.
A powerful throw in the weight for distance competition.
The crowd watch on.
Another strong throw.
An official supports during the tossing of the caber.
A tremendous effort!
Smiles and determination during the running races.
Kids race to the finish!

