Gallery: Thousands of locals and visitors take part in Inverness Highland Games

Thousands of locals and visitors from all over the planet flocked to Bught Park yesterday to watch the 2024 Inverness Highland Games.

Similarly to last year, another grey summer day in the Highland Capital did not stop participants and viewers from having great fun at the annual event.

The event kicked off with Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, chieftain Lewis Gillies and chair of the Games Committee Angus Dick welcoming the crowds and competitors.

The traditional sporting events were also preceded by a brilliant performance by the Inverness Pipe Band.

In addition to the athletic, dancing and piping competitions, attendants also browsed around the stalls featuring local crafters and more than 20 food and drink stands.

The Big Top Ceilidh Event marked the grand finale of the day as dancers showed their best moves in the late evening.

Our photographer Brian Smith was there to capture the best moments of the event.

The best pictures from the Inverness Highland Games