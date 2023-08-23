Sean Wallace: BK Hacken a far more dangerous proposition for Aberdeen than two years ago

The rapid rise of BK Hacken is proof two years is a lifetime in football.

Aberdeen face their biggest Euro clash in more than a decade when facing the Swedish club in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Make no mistake, this is the Dons most important European tie since overcoming Dnipro of Ukraine in 2007.

Aberdeen triumphed then to reach the group stages of the Uefa Cup.

Now 16-years later, the Dons have a two-legged tie standing between them and the glamour of the Europa League group stages.

It is tantalisingly close for Barry Robson and his players – but they face a major hurdle to reach that target.

Anyone expecting an easy passage because Aberdeen comfortably beat BK Hacken two years ago could be in for a shock.

Gothenburg-based Hacken are a completely different proposition to the side Aberdeen comfortably overcame in 2021.

Aberdeen swept Hacken aside 5-1 at Pittodrie in the Conference League second qualifying round first leg.

It rendered the return in Gothenburg little more than a formality – with the Reds losing 2-0 to triumph 5-3 on aggregate.

Much has changed at Hacken since then and all of it points towards Aberdeen facing a far tougher test this time.

When Aberdeen landed them in the Euro draw two years ago they were rock bottom of the Swedish top-flight and mired in a relegation battle.

They were branded a club “in crisis” by the Swedish press after just one win in nine games.

Hacken moved to stop the slide by changing manager, taking in Per-Mathias Hogmo, the former Norwegian international manager.

He immediately ignited the struggling club and secured back-to-back wins ahead of the Aberdeen tie.

There wasn’t enough time to turn around the team’s fortunes to an extent they could see off the Dons.

Fast forward two years and BK Hacken pose a real threat to Aberdeen’s aspirations of reaching the Europa League group stages.

Hogmo led BK Hacken to a first Swedish top-flight title last season and also added the Swedish Cup earlier this year.

They are in the midst of a title fight again and are only one point behind Allvenskan leaders IF Eflsborg after 20 games.

Hacken are deep into their domestic campaign, while the Reds have only played three competitive matches.

Hogmo’s team also blew away reigning Lithuanian champions FK Zalgiris 8-1 on aggregate to set up the clash with Aberdeen.

When you factor in Hacken also play on an artificial surface, the tie becomes increasingly precarious.

There is a timely kismet in Aberdeen returning to the city of their greatest ever achievement on the 40-year anniversary of the Gothenburg Greats.

It is vital Aberdeen do not become tied up with history and get weighed down with the pressure of the Gothenburg Greats.

There can be no looking back for the Dons, only focusing on the here and now.

I will, however, soak up the history of that legendary rainy night in Gothenburg in May 1983.

I was a 12-year-old kid when the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra-time to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the Ullevi Stadium.

My friends travelled across to Gothenburg in May 2013 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the club’s greatest achievement.

They visited the Ullevi and watched a rerun of the final in a bar that evening.

I couldn’t go and travelling to Gothenburg has always been on my bucket list.

Now I’m finally here, and I’m fortunate enough to be reporting on the Dons’ Euro clash.

Hopefully Aberdeen can get a positive result ahead of the return at Pittodrie on Thursday.

A win would be sensational, but even a draw would be a strong platform for Pittodrie.

Two stadiums in a day in Gothenburg

I will be visiting two stadiums in Gothenburg today as the build up to the Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off first leg steps up.

My main priority will be attending the press conferences and open training sessions at BK Hacken’s 6,300 capacity Bravida Arena.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo will both give their thoughts ahead of the game.

However, at some point today I will make the pilgrimage to the Ullevi Stadium where the Dons won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

The stadium is now a 43,000-capacity multi-event venue that hosts football matches, speedway and major concerts.

The Ullevi has held concerts by global stars such as Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Sir Elton John.

However, the greatest sound ever heard at the stadium was The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen sung by the Dons fans after beating Real Madrid.

It’s strange how fate can work out.

After 40 years, I will finally be at the Ullevi – and I can’t wait.

Referee for Europa League play-off

The referee for Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off first leg clash in Gothenburg has been confirmed as Filip Glova.

The Slovenian will be the man in the middle against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Glova has only refereed one match this season so far in Slovakia’s top-flight.

But he has experience in the Europa League and was referee for SC Braga’s 1-0 defeat of Union Berlin last season.

Glova also oversaw a Nations League defeat for the Republic of Ireland in Scotland’s group when they lost 1-0 to Ukraine.

His assistant referees, Daniel Polacek and Peter Bednar, are also from Slovakia.