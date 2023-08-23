Sean Wallace: BK Hacken a far more dangerous proposition for Aberdeen than two years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: BK Hacken a far more dangerous proposition for Aberdeen than two years ago

Hacken will face Aberdeen on the back of a four-game winning run, 20 games into their Swedish domestic campaign and just one point off the top of the Allsvenskan table. They were dubbed a "club in crisis" when the Dons beat them in 2021.

Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring against BK Hacken in a 5-1 Aberdeen win in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

The rapid rise of BK Hacken is proof two years is a lifetime in football.

Aberdeen face their biggest Euro clash in more than a decade when facing the Swedish club in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Make no mistake, this is the Dons most important European tie since overcoming Dnipro of Ukraine in 2007.

Aberdeen triumphed then to reach the group stages of the Uefa Cup.

Now 16-years later, the Dons have a two-legged tie standing between them and the glamour of the Europa League group stages.

It is tantalisingly close for Barry Robson and his players – but they face a major hurdle to reach that target.

Anyone expecting an easy passage because Aberdeen comfortably beat BK Hacken two years ago could be in for a shock.

Hacken’s Mikkel Rygaard, right, in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Gothenburg-based Hacken are a completely different proposition to the side Aberdeen comfortably overcame in 2021.

Aberdeen swept Hacken aside 5-1 at Pittodrie in the Conference League second qualifying round first leg.

It rendered the return in Gothenburg little more than a formality – with the Reds losing 2-0 to triumph 5-3 on aggregate.

Much has changed at Hacken since then and all of it points towards Aberdeen facing a far tougher test this time.

When Aberdeen landed them in the Euro draw two years ago they were rock bottom of the Swedish top-flight and mired in a relegation battle.

They were branded a club “in crisis” by the Swedish press after just one win in nine games.

Hacken moved to stop the slide by changing manager, taking in Per-Mathias Hogmo, the former Norwegian international manager.

BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
He immediately ignited the struggling club and secured back-to-back wins ahead of the Aberdeen tie.

There wasn’t enough time to turn around the team’s fortunes to an extent they could see off the Dons.

Fast forward two years and BK Hacken pose a real threat to Aberdeen’s aspirations of reaching the Europa League group stages.

Hogmo led BK Hacken to a first Swedish top-flight title last season and also added the Swedish Cup earlier this year.

They are in the midst of a title fight again and are only one point behind Allvenskan leaders IF Eflsborg after 20 games.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image; SNS.

Hacken are deep into their domestic campaign, while the Reds have only played three competitive matches.

Hogmo’s team also blew away reigning Lithuanian champions FK Zalgiris 8-1 on aggregate to set up the clash with Aberdeen.

When you factor in Hacken also play on an artificial surface, the tie becomes increasingly precarious.

There is a timely kismet in Aberdeen returning to the city of their greatest ever achievement on the 40-year anniversary of the Gothenburg Greats.

Aberdeen team pictured with the European Cup Winners’ Cup after beating Real Madrid. Image: SNS.

It is vital Aberdeen do not become tied up with history and get weighed down with the pressure of the Gothenburg Greats.

There can be no looking back for the Dons, only focusing on the here and now.

I will, however, soak up the history of that legendary rainy night in Gothenburg in May 1983.

I was a 12-year-old kid when the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 after extra-time to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the Ullevi Stadium.

My friends travelled across to Gothenburg in May 2013 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the club’s greatest achievement.

They visited the Ullevi and watched a rerun of the final in a bar that evening.

I couldn’t go and travelling to Gothenburg has always been on my bucket list.

Now I’m finally here, and I’m fortunate enough to be reporting on the Dons’ Euro clash.

Hopefully Aberdeen can get a positive result ahead of the return at Pittodrie on Thursday.

A win would be sensational, but even a draw would be a strong platform for Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash with Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.

Two stadiums in a day in Gothenburg

I will be visiting two stadiums in Gothenburg today as the build up to the Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off first leg steps up.

My main priority will be attending the press conferences and open training sessions at BK Hacken’s 6,300 capacity Bravida Arena.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo will both give their thoughts ahead of the game.

The Red Army and the Aberdeen players at Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, May 1983. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

However, at some point today I will make the pilgrimage to the Ullevi Stadium where the Dons won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

The stadium is now a 43,000-capacity multi-event venue that hosts football matches, speedway and major concerts.

The Ullevi has held concerts by global stars such as Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Sir Elton John.

However, the greatest sound ever heard at the stadium was The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen sung by the Dons fans after beating Real Madrid.

It’s strange how fate can work out.

After 40 years, I will finally be at the Ullevi – and I can’t wait.

BK Hacken’s Bravida Arena in Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock

Referee for Europa League play-off

The referee for Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off first leg clash in Gothenburg has been confirmed as Filip Glova.

The Slovenian will be the man in the middle against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Glova has only refereed one match this season so far in Slovakia’s top-flight.

But he has experience in the Europa League and was referee for SC Braga’s 1-0 defeat of Union Berlin last season.

Glova also oversaw a Nations League defeat for the Republic of Ireland in Scotland’s group when they lost 1-0 to Ukraine.

His assistant referees, Daniel Polacek and Peter Bednar, are also from Slovakia.

Conversation