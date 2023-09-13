Review: Fairytale favourites come to life as Shrek the Musical arrives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Fairytale favourites come to life as Shrek the Musical arrives in Aberdeen

The DreamWorks film was brought to life on stage as the cast took to HM Theatre.

The cast of Shrek the Musical, which is showing in Aberdeen
Shrek the Musical is on at HM Theatre is on until September 16.
By Rebecca Buchan

A good fairy story for me has to have strong women and an abundance of magic and Shrek the Musical certainly delivered when it took to HM Theatre in Aberdeen for opening night.

Retelling the 2001 classic DreamWorks film the stage adaptation is very similar.

In fact, some of the best moments of the evening were lines taken straight from the movie – “not the gumdrop buttons”.

But the one thing missing for me was the music.

The production is by no means new, having drawn the first curtain in 2011, however, last night was the first time I had had an opportunity to see it.

There were a handful of songs which stood out, including Big Bright Beautiful World, and I Know It’s Today, but on the whole, I found the magic of the movie to be a little lost without its famous soundtrack.

However, the score was no reflection on the production currently touring at the moment.

The cast stole the show in Shrek the Musical in Aberdeen

Strictly Come Dancing and leading lady Joanne Clifton was sensational as Princess Fiona. She was funny, witty and had great comic timing with a beautiful voice and incredible moves to boot.

Joanne Clifton dancing on stage as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical with dancers behind her
Joanne Clifton wowed the crowd as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical. Image: supplied by APA

She was supported by another amazing female in the role of Cherece Richards as Dragon and the Wicked Witch.

Both were a delight to watch.

Anthony Lawrence as Shrek, James Gillan as Lord Farqaad and Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey were also to be applauded for their performances which did the original characters justice.

Shrek the Musical gained standing ovation by HMT audience

But the star of the show for me had to be the staging. There was something incredibly clever about the sets which opened up like pages of a children’s book and the beautifully designed costumes which transformed every character.

And while I may have been disappointed by the songs, the finale, I’m a Believer, which was prominently featured in the film, was the perfect way to rectify it.

The standing ovation at the end was proof enough that it was not just me who found the performance magical, but indeed the whole of last night’s audience.

If you’re looking for a happy ending to your week, then Shrek the Musical is on until Saturday night. 

Conversation