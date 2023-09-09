Shrek the Musical: Ellon actor in a return to His Majesty’s Theatre with ‘incredible’ show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shrek the Musical: Ellon actor in a return to His Majesty’s Theatre with ‘incredible’ show

Shrek the Musical stars Joanne Clifton and Antony Lawrence, while Ellon actor Scotty Armstrong is also part of the show.

By David Pollock
Shrek the Musical
Shrek the Musical is set to take to the stage in Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Shrek the Musical is set to wow audiences at HMT in Aberdeen.

The show sees former Strictly star Joanne Clifton take on the role of Fiona and Antony Lawrence as Shrek, while north-east actor Scotty Armstrong is also in the line-up.

“Shrek is an incredible musical. I’ve loved it for a long time,” says Scotty, who returns to Aberdeen as part of the Shrek the Musical ensemble this week.

The cast of Shrek The Musica
The cast of Shrek the Musical. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

‘The score is fantastic’

“The score is fantastic, I’m a massive fan of Jeanine Tesori. She was also part of the composer/lyricist team for Thoroughly Modern Millie, which is another favourite musical of mine.

“The big message that comes from Shrek is accepting everyone for who they are,” he continues.

“The ensemble have two amazing numbers, we do one near the opening called Story of My Life, which always goes down very well with the audience, then towards the end, another fantastic number called Freak Flag is all about celebrating your uniqueness.

“Who wants to be normal? What is normal and what makes it so special? You want to celebrate all the things that make you a little bit different from everybody else. I don’t think anyone can possibly leave this show without having had a good time.”

Shrek The Musical
Shrek the Musical stars Joanne Clifton and Antony Lawrence.  Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

‘It’s going to be amazing’

For Scotty, this is a very special leg of the tour. Born and bred in Ellon, he once worked between acting jobs as a dresser at His Majesty’s Theatre.

This will be his first time on the theatre’s stage in a large-scale, professional production, having played there with Scottish Youth Theatre in 2000 and understudying for the Flying Pigs last year (“I was a dead body and a Deliveroo driver”).

Not only that, but Thursday’s performances will see him take the lead role of Shrek, with the agreement of regular actor Antony Lawrence.

“When I auditioned and got the offer, I asked very nicely if it was possible to get some guaranteed dates (as Shrek) in Aberdeen,” says Scotty. “The producers were incredibly supportive, they said absolutely.

“I’m very lucky to  get two shows, it’s going to be amazing, and Antony is absolutely fantastic, the most incredible leading man to work with. In the fifteen years since I graduated, a lot of my family and friends haven’t had the chance to come down to London and see me do something as big as this, so it’s really exciting.”

Shrek
The role of Shrek is played by Antony Lawrence.  Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

First show Scotty saw was at HMT

Scotty’s teacher at Ellon Academy suggested he try drama, and after a few year at MAD at Robert Gordon University, he set up his own youth theatre in Ellon.

After training at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, he’s appeared in national and international tours of Spamalot, The Producers and Motown: The Musical, in popular kids shows The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, and in summer repertory at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“The very first show I saw was at HMT in, I think, 1994, it was the national tour of Me and My Girl,” he recalls.

“Then all the shows I saw growing up were at HMT; Blood Brothers, Joseph, the Rocky Horror Show, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Grease was a big one.

“I didn’t see my first West End show until 1999, when my mum and dad took me down to audition for the National Youth Theatre, so HMT is where I fell in love with my passion – and now I’ll be performing on that stage.”

Shrek the Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, from Tuesday, September 12 to 16. For more information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Scotty Armstrong is in the line-up for Shrek the Musical. Supplied by Dave Pollock.

