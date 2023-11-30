Inverness Hollywood star Karen Gillan to play ‘role she was born for’ in The Simpsons

Highland actress and Hollywood star Karen Gillan has revealed she will be playing a guest role in The Simpsons.

Famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, among others, the 36-year-old will add another iconic role to her already impressive CV.

The Inverness-born actress, who will be playing Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish girlfriend in the series, announced the exciting news on her Instagram.

She said: I can finally announce the role I was born to play. That’s right folks, I’m Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons.

The Highlander added that she is “so honoured” to join the legendary show.

Highland star Karen Gillan guest appearance in The Simpsons

Karen Gillan is thrilled to have been given a guest role in the iconic TV show.

The episode, called Ae Bonny Romance, will see The Simpsons travelling to Scotland after Willie is kidnapped and taken back to his home nation.

It will see Karen Gillan voicing red-haired character Maisie.

The episode will air in the USA on Sunday.

Karen Gillian, from Doctor Who to The Simpsons

The worldwide famous Scottish actress became well-known after giving life to Amy Pond in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013.

The Invernessian made her transition to Hollywood when she starred as Kaylie Russell in the horror film Oculus in 2013.

She gained international recognition for her portrayal of Nebula in the Marvel film series Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.

Another iconic role for Gillan was her performance as Ruby Roundhouse in the action films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.