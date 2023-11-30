Inverness Hollywood star Karen Gillan to play ‘role she was born for’ in The Simpsons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Hollywood star Karen Gillan to play ‘role she was born for’ in The Simpsons

The world-famous Highland actress will be playing Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish girlfriend in an episode that airs this weekend.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Scottish actress and Hollywood star Karen Gillan said she is "so honoured" to play a character in The Simpsons. Instagram

Highland actress and Hollywood star Karen Gillan has revealed she will be playing a guest role in The Simpsons.

Famous for her roles as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Avengers film series, among others, the 36-year-old will add another iconic role to her already impressive CV.

The Inverness-born actress, who will be playing Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish girlfriend in the series, announced the exciting news on her Instagram.

She said: I can finally announce the role I was born to play. That’s right folks, I’m Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons.

The Highlander added that she is “so honoured” to join the legendary show.

Karen Gillan will be voicing Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish girlfriend in The Simpsons. Brian Ach/ Invision/ AP/ Shutterstock.

Highland star Karen Gillan guest appearance in The Simpsons

Karen Gillan is thrilled to have been given a guest role in the iconic TV show.

The episode, called Ae Bonny Romance, will see The Simpsons travelling to Scotland after Willie is kidnapped and taken back to his home nation.

It will see Karen Gillan voicing red-haired character Maisie.

The episode will air in the USA on Sunday.

Karen Gillian, from Doctor Who to The Simpsons

The worldwide famous Scottish actress became well-known after giving life to Amy Pond in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013.

The Invernessian made her transition to Hollywood when she starred as Kaylie Russell in the horror film Oculus in 2013.

Karen Gillan gained international fame by playing Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. Image: Jay Maidment ©Marvel 2014

She gained international recognition for her portrayal of Nebula in the Marvel film series Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.

Another iconic role for Gillan was her performance as Ruby Roundhouse in the action films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

 

