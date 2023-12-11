Granite Noir short story competition launched to ‘unearth’ and celebrate north-east talent

Have you ever fantasised about the murky world of crime or how best to carry out a murder? Hypothetically of course.

If the answer is yes, Granite Noir might have a new challenge to put your shady skills to the test.

The popular Scottish crime writing festival is returning in February with another year of impressive events but with a delightful twist.

For the first time, a short story writing competition has been launched.

Crime creatives from all over the north-east will have their chance to put their hand at creating a work of suspense and intrigue.

For Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), she hopes this will be a chance to “unearth” – not bodies for all you murky-minded people – but rather talent.

She said: “Granite Noir is inspired by the north-east and it’s always been part of the ethos of the festival to shine a light on the creativity of this region.

“So it makes perfect sense to open up this competition for budding writers who are ready to put their stamp on the sometimes murky, often surprising and always fun world of crime fiction.”

Future winners might later grace the Granite Noir stage

The winning and shortlisted entries will be announced at an awards ceremony during Granite Noir and the winning entry will be published in The P&J and Evening Express.

Sharon hopes it will help inspire and foster creativity in the local area and offer a chance for writers to showcase their skills.

An exciting array of authors, actors and professionals – including best-selling author Lisa Jewell and actor David Suchet – will be sharing their expertise and top tips at next year’s festival.

Sharon added maybe someday, future winners of the writing competition may join them.

She added: “The prospect of discovering new voices and stories that may one day grace the Granite Noir stage is incredibly exciting.”

Any tips for budding writers?

For hopefuls planning on whipping up a thrilling tale, Sharon offered a few helpful pointers.

She said creating strong, relatable characters and lingering suspense would help craft a memorable story but she was keen to impress the importance of the basics as well such as good editing.

She added: “Ultimately, we aim to discover fresh voices and narratives that captivate and entertain readers, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

“Don’t be afraid to take risks and explore unique plot twists.

“Most importantly, write from the heart and let your passion shine through in your storytelling.”

Competition details

The competition is open to individuals aged 18 and above.

One entry between 1,500 to 2,000 words per person is allowed and the entry must be in the theme of Granite Noir e.g. crime fiction, thriller or mystery.

The submitted stories will be judged by a panel consisting of P&J editor, Craig Walker, and organisers of Granite Noir.

The chosen crime writer extraordinaire will have their story published in The P&J and Evening Express and will receive a few prizes including Aberdeen Performing Arts vouchers.

All entries must be sent to the email gncomp@aberdeenperformingarts.com by midnight on Sunday January 28. To find out more or to apply, click here.

