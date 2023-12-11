Granite Noir short story competition launched to ‘unearth’ and celebrate north-east talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granite Noir short story competition launched to ‘unearth’ and celebrate north-east talent

A brand new writing competition in the spirit of Granite Noir has been launched to encourage budding north-east writers.

By Lottie Hood
Granite Noir in a previous year with four speakers for a Q&A on stage in Aberdeen.
A Granite Noir new short story competition has been launched for budding writers. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Have you ever fantasised about the murky world of crime or how best to carry out a murder? Hypothetically of course.

If the answer is yes, Granite Noir might have a new challenge to put your shady skills to the test.

The popular Scottish crime writing festival is returning in February with another year of impressive events but with a delightful twist.

For the first time, a short story writing competition has been launched.

Crime creatives from all over the north-east will have their chance to put their hand at creating a work of suspense and intrigue.

For Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), she hopes this will be a chance to “unearth” – not bodies for all you murky-minded people – but rather talent.

Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Aberdeen.
Sharon Burgess, the chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

She said: “Granite Noir is inspired by the north-east and it’s always been part of the ethos of the festival to shine a light on the creativity of this region.

“So it makes perfect sense to open up this competition for budding writers who are ready to put their stamp on the sometimes murky, often surprising and always fun world of crime fiction.”

Future winners might later grace the Granite Noir stage

The winning and shortlisted entries will be announced at an awards ceremony during Granite Noir and the winning entry will be published in The P&J and Evening Express.

Sharon hopes it will help inspire and foster creativity in the local area and offer a chance for writers to showcase their skills.

David Suchet and his show The Making of a Murderer.
Detective David Swindle will bring The Makings of a Murderer to Aberdeen in February. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

An exciting array of authors, actors and professionals – including best-selling author Lisa Jewell and actor David Suchet – will be sharing their expertise and top tips at next year’s festival.

Sharon added maybe someday, future winners of the writing competition may join them.

She added: “The prospect of discovering new voices and stories that may one day grace the Granite Noir stage is incredibly exciting.”

Any tips for budding writers?

For hopefuls planning on whipping up a thrilling tale, Sharon offered a few helpful pointers.

She said creating strong, relatable characters and lingering suspense would help craft a memorable story but she was keen to impress the importance of the basics as well such as good editing.

Sharon Burgess chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sharon Burgess encouraged writers to not be afraid to explore plot twists. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

She added: “Ultimately, we aim to discover fresh voices and narratives that captivate and entertain readers, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

“Don’t be afraid to take risks and explore unique plot twists.

“Most importantly, write from the heart and let your passion shine through in your storytelling.”

Competition details

The competition is open to individuals aged 18 and above.

One entry between 1,500 to 2,000 words per person is allowed and the entry must be in the theme of Granite Noir e.g. crime fiction, thriller or mystery.

The submitted stories will be judged by a panel consisting of P&J editor, Craig Walker, and organisers of Granite Noir.

The chosen crime writer extraordinaire will have their story published in The P&J and Evening Express and will receive a few prizes including Aberdeen Performing Arts vouchers.

All entries must be sent to the email gncomp@aberdeenperformingarts.com by midnight on Sunday January 28. To find out more or to apply, click here.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6285401/granite-noir-2024-programme/

Conversation