SPONSORED: Gift an experience at P&J Live with confidence this Christmas

Let’s face it, 2020 has pretty much been a write-off for going to shows. But we all need something to look forward to next year and P&J Live not only has an events calendar which is growing every week, but they also have guarantees that make sure your tickets are protected. So why not gift your loved ones an experience this Christmas?

P&J Live contracts Ticketmaster as their ticket provider. If you are attending an event at P&J Live, you should only purchase tickets via Ticketmaster (or the artists’ official fan page, if applicable). Doing this makes it easier to keep track of your tickets.

And with a fantastic line-up of events already planned for next year – including Paw Patrol, Elton John, the Taste of Grampian, Bryan Adams, Premier League Darts and much, much more, you’ll want to make sure you and your loved ones are there!

But in the unfortunate incidence that your event does get cancelled or postponed, Ticketmaster will email you straight away with all the information you need. You do not need to contact P&J Live. If you have purchased tickets via another source, you must contact your point of purchase.

As soon as the promoter tells P&J Live that an event’s been cancelled, they’ll get to work on letting you know about it. The team informs Ticketmaster straight away and they will be in touch – but you will also see this information on the P&J Live website and socials media platforms.

Ticketmaster will try to contact you via text and/or email, so make sure your account details are up to date!

Cancelled Events – You will be refunded if an event is cancelled altogether. Ticketmaster will just refund your tickets automatically, they will refund the face value plus the service charge for each ticket. You’ll see a credit onto your payment card after they have emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale.

– You will be refunded if an event is cancelled altogether. Ticketmaster will just refund your tickets automatically, they will refund the face value plus the service charge for each ticket. You’ll see a credit onto your payment card after they have emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale. Rescheduled Events – If you have purchased tickets for a show that has now been rescheduled, your existing tickets remain valid and you should hang on to these as they can still be used for the new date. If you cannot attend the new date, please get in touch with Ticketmaster or your point of purchase, who can process a request for a refund.

But it’s not just your tickets that are safe.

When you go to an event at P&J Live, you can be confident that the strictest Covid-19 and cleanliness guidelines.

The venue is part of the ‘We’re Good to Go’ scheme.

They means they have followed government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, have a risk assessment in place and a process to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing.

“We’re Good to Go” has been developed in partnership with VisitScotland, VisitEngland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Wales to ensure a standard-led approach across the UK and provide a “ring of confidence” for tourism as the sector reopens.

P&J Live is operated and managed by ASM Global, a world leader in venue management, and operates within the ASM Global network of international venues, supported by its environmental hygiene protocol – VenueShield.

This is an industry-leading programme of cleanliness which has been implemented across more than 325 facilities around the world.

“At the very heart of this effort is our focus on making our employees and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment”, Bob Newman, President and CEO, ASM Global.

Find out more about P&J Live’s customer reassurance initiatives, as well as all the upcoming events, at the venue website.