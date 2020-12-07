Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ordinarily Deveronvale may have been happy earning a point away from home having played for more than half hour with 10 men.

However, on this occasion manager Steve Dolan was left wondering how the Banffers didn’t leave Christie Park with three points.

Vale took an early lead through Kyle Gauld. Logan Johnstone equalised in the second half before Courtney Cooper picked up a second booking after 58 minutes.

Despite that it was the visitors who had the better of the chances late on with Dane Ballard seeing a penalty saved by Euan Storrier.

Dolan said: “We’re wondering how we’ve not won the game. We’ve lost a goal from a set piece again, two last week one this week.

“But I think in general play, and especially once we went down to 10 men, were outstanding.

“We get the penalty and Dane put his hand up wanting to take it and it’s a good save by the goalie.

“Should we get a second penalty? It was a collision and I think both players were still in the box.

“Going down to 10 men it took a little bit of time to regroup and then we changed the shape and got subs on and created chances again.

“We could have been 2-0 up at half-time and then we had a great chance at the start of the second half from Ryan Farquhar, who was different class in the game, if that chance goes in it gives us a bit of breathing space.

“Then we lose a goal not long after. Is Courtney’s a sending off? He got the first booking for a few fouls in the first half but I’m not sure how many were fouls.

“I’m delighted with the effort and disappointed for the lads they didn’t get the three points because I think they deserved it.”

It took Deveronvale just 64 seconds to take the lead with Gauld finding the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

Ryan Farquhar had an effort cleared off the line by Cammy Bowden after rounding Storrier and at the other end Gavin Still made good saves from Gavin Elphinstone and Cammy Booth.

Three minutes into the second period Farquhar was played through on goal by Robert Scott, but dragged his effort narrowly wide and two minutes later Huntly equalised.

Reece McKeown’s corner was punched down by Still and Logan Johnstone lashed home the loose ball.

Cooper received a second yellow card from referee Alex Shepherd for felling Elphinstone, who brought a fine save out of keeper Still with a header soon after.

However, Huntly struggled to make the extra man count and with nine minutes left Bowden was penalised for pulling down Scott Dunn at a corner, but Storrier kept out Ballard’s penalty with his legs.

Dunn rattled the right post with a cross-cum-shot soon and in the dying embers the striker was wiped out by Storrier right on the edge of the area, with the officals deciding the incident was outside the box.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “I’m disappointed we only came away with a point, but in the last 10 or 15 minutes we were under the cosh so a point is probably fair.

“Sometimes numerical advantage doesn’t count for anything because the other team know they need to work harder and do to make up for it.

“For the majority of the first half and for 25 minutes of the second I thought we were the dominant team, but we couldn’t get the second goal when we were on top and in the end we’re thankful to Euan for saving us a point.”

Huntly (3-5-2) – Storrier 7, Thomas 6, Bowden 6, Johnstone 6; Elphinstone 6, Booth 6 (Gauld 62), Murison 6, Matthew 6, Still 6; McGowan 6, McKeown 6 (McGinlay 88).

Subs not used – Robertshaw, Hay, Boylan, Manson.

Deveronvale (3-5-1) – Still 6, Cooper 5, Hamilton 6, Adams 6; Aitken 6, Gauld 7, Stewart 6 (R Allan 64), Farquhar 7, H Noble 6; Scott 6 (Dunn 64), Ballard 6.

Subs not used – Williamson, G Noble, B Allan, Munro, Robertson.

Man of the match – Euan Storrier.

Referee – Alex Shepherd 6.