SPONSORED: Find out if you qualify for energy efficiency help worth up to £5000

With more people working from home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, managing energy bills has become a huge priority – especially during the colder months.

Indeed, a recent survey showed that nearly half (44%) of people working from home are worried that keeping their house warm all day every day will lead to unaffordable energy bills.

This is where Home Energy Scotland comes in. Funded by the Scottish Government, they can help you reduce your heating costs and make your home not just warmer, but more energy efficient.

Home Energy Scotland has seen a surge in demand for help since July 2020. Calls have risen by 95% compared to the same six-month period in 2019, but their dedicated advisors are working hard from home to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to their world-class advice.

Making your home more energy efficient can have a big impact on your bills. Home Energy Scotland can assist you in accessing help worth up to £5,000 to cover the cost of energy saving home improvements, through the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme. Help is still available throughout lockdown, with strict safety measures in place for the installation of essential home heating.

Mrs P got her ageing boiler replaced with a new, more efficient central heating system through Warmer Homes Scotland. Her flat is now much easier to heat. She said: “I was having difficulty heating the flat previously, but I now find myself going and turning the heating down!

“I’ve had such a good experience, there was no problem at all.”

Home Energy Scotland also offer interest-free loans with cashback of up to 75% for energy efficiency improvements like solid wall insulation, double glazing or a new renewable heating system. They can also give you impartial advice about which improvements would suit your home best. Loan offers are valid for a year so people in mainland Scotland can apply and prepare now for installations when lockdown is lifted.

Loans are administered by Energy Saving Trust and successful loans are subject to an administrative fee of 1.5%, up to a maximum of £150. Energy Saving Trust is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. All loans are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply.

Interested? Give Home Energy Scotland a call on 0808 808 2282 for more information, or visit their website here.