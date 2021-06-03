Bike transport made easy with the Merak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cycling saw an upsurge during lockdown and with spring here, thousands of people up and down the country are saddling up and heading out onto the roads. For those who prefer the off-road adventure – or hope to take the family bikes to their staycation destination – transporting your bike safely by car is half the battle.

Answering the call is Italian car accessory manufacturer, Menabo, who have developed a safe and cost-efficient bicycle transport system with their Merak bike carrier.

The Merak is a versatile carrier solution for virtually all bicycles, and can take e-bikes and pedelecs as well as standard racers, hybrids and mountain bikes.

The towbar-mounted carrier allows you to transport your bikes safely and reliably to your destination while saving effort and fuel, with the basic model accommodating two bikes, and up to three bikes with the optionally available expansion version.

The cost-efficient Menabo Merak simply mounts on the towbar with a threaded connection. With a low dead weight of only 9.6 kilograms, it is a secure option for transporting bicycles with a maximum payload of 45 kilograms and a support load of 58 kilograms.

Menabo also offer additional options for ease of use including a ramp for swift loading and unloading as well as a quick clamping system that allows uncomplicated access to the trunk even with the bike carrier fully loaded.

The basic Menabo Merak model (two-bike carrier) retails at around £110 (€128).