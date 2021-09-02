Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Magic merchandise: What to wear as Walt Disney World marks its 50th anniversary

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:48 pm
Pink Minnie Jogger Set, £6, Primark.
At Orlando International Airport they don’t sell chewing gum.

A traveller with a fancy for a stick of Juicy Fruit or sugar-free Airwaves can just forget it because the shops there don’t stock such treats.

Such is the reach of Disney, or so the legend goes.

It’s said that as Orlando Airport owes so much to Walt Disney World, 18 miles down the road, a deal was agreed between the two parties with the aim of keeping the Happiest Place on Earth’s pavements sparkling clean and gum-free.

Further research reveals that lots of airports also have a chewing gum ban, so this could be another Disney myth – but then blurring the lines between fantasy and reality is the bedrock of its business.

Talking of bedrock, most visitors don’t realise that there’s a world beneath the World, a labyrinth of “utilidors” with canteens, rest and rehearsal areas where cast members move around and keep the workings of the Magic Kingdom and other parks out of sight of guests.

This autumn Walt Disney World will mark its 50th anniversary and there are legions of busy little mice ensuring it is nothing short of magical after the strangest and most challenging of times, during which Disney’s theme parks took a $2.6 billion hit in a single quarter.

As far as merchandise goes, Disney has strength in numbers, a staggering 2,100 characters at last count.

So if a Stitch T-shirt isn’t your style, maybe a Cruella crossbody bag is.

And if superheroes are more your thing you’re in the right place because in 2009 Disney snagged Marvel Entertainment within its web.

Our magic merchandise picks:

Marvel PJs, £16, Matalan.
Rose Pink Disney Minnie Mouse Shower Cap, £2, Primark.
Women’s Blue Disney Stitch T-Shirt, £6, Primark.
Yellow Honeycomb Winnie The Pooh Compact Mirror, £2.50, Primark.
Black Disney Mickey Mouse Paisley Bardot Crop Top, £8, Primark.
Black Disney Mickey Mouse Paisley Bardot Frill Skirt, £8, Primark.
Cruella Disney Tee, £8, George at Asda.
Cruella Crop Tee, £10, George at Asda.
Disney Villian treat bag, £3, George at Home.

