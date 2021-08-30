City wardens to help deliver Covid tests throughout Aberdeen

City wardens will soon be touring Aberdeen as part of a new drive encouraging more people to regularly test themselves for Covid.
Each week, council staff will visit a range of city communities, handing out lateral flow device (LFD) test kits and helping those in need of further support.
With coronavirus cases rising sharply across the country, it is hoped an increase in asymptomatic testing can identify infections before they spread.
One in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms, meaning they could be passing it to others without realising.
Health chiefs want more people to test themselves for the disease twice a week, reporting their results so they can be used to track potential hotspots.
Where will the van be?
- Torry/ Balnagask
Torry Library – Monday 1-2pm
- Milltimber
Deeside Christian Fellowship, 25 Binghill Drive – Monday 3-4pm
- Mastrick
Greenfern Shops – Tuesday 1-2pm
- Kingswells
Kingswells Ave Shops – Tuesday 3-4pm
- Northfield
Byron Shops – Wednesday 1-2pm
- Cults
Dunmail Avenue Car Park – Wednesday 3-4pm
- Kincorth
Kincorth Community Centre – Thursday 1-2pm
- Peterculter
Leisure Centre, Coronation Road – Thursday 3-4pm
- Cove
Loirston Avenue Shops – Friday 1-2pm
- Bucksburn
Davy’s Fish Bar- -Friday 5-6pm
Carlene Bray, community asymptomatic testing project manager, said: “This project aims to make it as easy as possible to obtain a test kit – these are also available for collection from participating pharmacies or for home delivery.
“(The city wardens’) people skills, combined with the additional guidance we have offered on signposting to health and care support, make them a great fit for this role.”
And Jennifer Stewart, convener of the council’s public protection committee, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our city wardens have continued to be active in supporting communities.
“(This) has included checks on those self-isolating and the delivery of food parcels and supplies to those in need of extra support while having to isolate.
“We are only too happy to further assist.”