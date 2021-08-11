Comic Con Scotland set to welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live

Great Scott! Comic Con Scotland – which has attracted star names like Christopher Lloyd from Back To The Future and action film legend Jean Claude Van Damme – is heading for Aberdeen.

The north-east version of the successful convention will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 next year, with organisers promising a stellar show covering every aspect of popular culture from Star Wars to Only Fools And Horses.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present. It will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, said: “It will just be the all-round pop culture experience.

“We get a lot of exclusives from a lot of the biggest current franchises and franchises from yesteryear. So we’ve had the cast from Cobra Kai and Vampire Diaries in the past.”

‘Biggest line-up Aberdeen has ever seen’

Andy, who has successfully run Comic Cons in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Belfast, said organisers are already working to create a stellar line-up for Aberdeen of both big name stars and cult favourites.

“We can’t tell you 100%, but Aberdeen will see the biggest line up it’s ever seen, that’s what we’ll guarantee. I’m going to bring you an unbelievable show.”

Comic Cons are renowned for fans turning up dressed as their favourite characters, as well as giving people a chance to see props and movie set reconstructions – including some they can sit in.

“We are looking forward to serving it up on a plate on their doorstep and seeing the happy faces coming through the door,” said Andy.

“We hope the people of Aberdeen will embrace and support it, then we can make it a regular fixture every year.”

How to get tickets for Comic Con Scotland

P&J Live bosses welcomed the news Comic Con was coming to the venue’s Baker Hughes Exhibition and Conference Hub.

Exhibition and sales manager Claire-Lena Miller-Davis said: “These events always prove hugely popular, drawing the comic book and film fan community together to share in their passion for heroes and villains.

“With opportunities to explore many awe-inspiring stands, meet and greet film favourites and see film props up close, comic con fans should start planning their cosplay outfits now for an event to remember.”

Tickets for Comic Con Scotland (NE) will go on sale from Friday August 13, available from pandjlive.com