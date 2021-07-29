Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Why will some people need a Covid jab booster this winter?

By James Wyllie
July 29, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

Health bosses are in the final stages of planning a Covid vaccination booster programme – but with so many people double-jabbed, why is it needed?

As the vaccines are still new, there is limited data on how long the protection from them will last.

Currently it is too early to be able to accurately model the “timing and magnitude” of potential waves of flu and Covid – particularly with the Delta variant becoming more prevalent.

Early signs from researchers suggest the 2021-22 flu season could be 50% more severe than in previous years.

As a result, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says the booster is “precautionary” to top up people’s immune systems.

They are in the middle of monitoring a raft of data about Covid and the vaccines, but expect to issue official advice in September.

Who will get a booster?

Natalyia Dasiukevich receives her Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Carol McGlion at Allander Sports Centre in Glasgow.

The programme would initially be targeted to immunosuppressed or “extremely vulnerable” adults, care home residents, over-70s and frontline healthcare workers.

A second stage of the roll-out would include over-50s, household contacts of immunosuppressed adults and others at risk of complications from Covid or flu.

As younger age groups have been receiving their first and second doses more recently, it has been determined the need for them to get a Covid booster is lower.

How will the roll-out work?

The details are still being finalised but it is thought the plans could link up with the annual flu jab.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch has suggested people could get both jabs on the same day, or very close to one another.

astraZeneca
National clinical director Jason Leitch.

These will likely be at GP clinics and pharmacies, but the use of mass vaccination centres or mobile vans are also being considered.

It is possible the programme could use new vaccines, if they are deemed safe for use and approved in time for the roll-out.

In addition to the AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen jabs, the UK government has pre-ordered millions of doses from other manufacturers.

This includes 60 million each of the “protein subunit” Novavax and Sanofi-GSK jabs, and 60 million Valneva vaccines, which contain inactivated Covid virus and are being manufactured in West Lothian.

Read more

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.