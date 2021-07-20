What do you think? Some children over 12 to be offered Covid vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By James Wyllie
July 20, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.
The Scottish Government has confirmed some children over 12 will be offered the Covid vaccine, following new advice.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has made the recommendations based on new evidence.

Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech jab is the only Covid vaccine approved for over-12s in the UK, following a medical trial featuring this age group in the US.

The JCVI said children are at a “very low risk” from coronavirus and will likely have mild symptoms – but the benefits of receiving the jab outweigh the risks in some cases.

Which young people are eligible for the jab?

  • Children aged 12-15 with underlying conditions that put them at risk of “serious consequences” from Covid-19
  • Over-12s who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed
  • Young people turning 18 before July 31
  • Young people within three months of turning 18

The JCVI advice lists some of these underlying conditions as people with neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Is the Covid vaccine safe for children?

A medical trial with 1,000 12-to-15-year-olds took place in the US and found any vaccine side effects were “generally short-lived, and mild to moderate”.

But wider data on the effects of the jabs in younger people is still being collected.

There have been some “extremely rare” reports of people suffering heart inflammation after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

For this reason, the JCVI is taking a “precautionary” approach – and the “minimal” benefits of giving children a Covid jab do not outweigh the potential risks.

