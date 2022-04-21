Dopamine dressing: The colours we’re reaching for in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dopamine dressing: The colours we’re reaching for in 2022

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Blues such as the azure of this jumpsuit from Hope Fashion is associated with calmness and serenity.
Blue has featured strongly in interiors this year with Bright Skies being Dulux Colour of the Year in 2022, but now it’s been revealed that the colour is a top fashion choice as well.

Cosy tie neck jumper blue, £49, Monsoon.

According to research, blue is the most-searched primary colour worldwide for people shopping online for coloured clothing.

The study by luxury cashmere brand N.Peal combined Google trends and mood tracker data to reveal the connections between colours and how they can affect our emotions, known as mood fashion or dopamine dressing after the so-called “happy hormone”.

Blue Bucket Hat, £3, Primark.

Jo McLaren, head of E-commerce at N.Peal said “Dopamine dressing is a big trend in 2022, colours are now changing not only with the seasons, but also with the mood we are in, or want to be in, each day.”

But does blue make you blue?

Happily, YouGov’s mood tracker does not show a correlation between sadness and shopping for blue clothes.

Alva midi shirt dress in bright blue leopard, £52, Dancing Leopard.

Whilst sadness ratings stayed fairly constant throughout 2021, more and more people were shopping for blue fashion.

One theory is that people are buying blue because of its connection with calmness and serenity.

Blue ruffle dress, £79, Sonder Studio.

Director of Trendlistr and Northumbria University Fashion Communication lecturer, Louisa Rogers said: “We wear and are immersed in colour every day but we rarely realise how much of an impact it can have on our mood, it’s very tangible.

“Blue’s closeness to the sea and sky makes it a colour that can reset our sleep cycles, so it’s perfect for wearing to feel calm, cosy and at peace.”

Cable cashmere cardigan in pool blue, £325, N.Peal.

Red is popular around Christmas, Halloween and Valentine’s Day but the research also found spikes in people shopping for red clothes for spring and summer.

Louisa said: “Wearing red boosts our energy levels, making it ideal for evening wear or whenever you need a bit of an injection of dynamism.”

Red dress, £33.99, New Look.
Red cardigan, £8, Primark.

The data also revealed a correlation between searches for yellow clothing – a colour associated with happiness – and YouGov’s happiness ratings.

Louisa said: “Physiologically it can boost your metabolism but it can overwhelm the senses – so style it with caution!”

Yellow Pleated Heel Mule, £14, Primark.
The Vee Dip Hem Jumper Yellow, £85, Hope Fashion.
Tie Waist Jump Suit Azure, £150, Hope Fashion.

 

