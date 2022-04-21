TV property expert Phil Spencer makes moving house cheap and easy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moving house is expensive but TV property expert Phil Spencer says that shouldn’t stop anyone who has their heart set on a new home – as long as they budget carefully.

Despite inflation climbing to a 30-year high and moving costs at an average of £3,480 per household, research has found one in five Brits (20%) plan to move house this year.

Budgeting

The 2022 Airtasker Move Right Report found budgeting was the most difficult part of moving, with over half of respondents (56%) exceeding their budget by up to £1,000, and overspending by an average of £414.

Top areas of overspending included van hire (31%), connection fees/utility services (30%), moving supplies (28%) and repair work (26%).

Registers of Scotland statistics showed there were 31,663 residential property sales across Scotland in the third quarter of 2021, an annual increase of 53.9% and up 12% on a four-year average for Q3 2016-2019.

The largest increase was in Aberdeen city and shire and Moray, the smallest in the Forth Valley.

Phil, who co-presents Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location with Kirstie Allsopp, said: “The economic environment is challenging, but life goes on. It’s not all about what’s happening in the economy, life events influence decisions to move.”

Phil’s top tips for moving:

1. Budget

“Do your sums carefully and really think about the choices you’re making,” said Phil.

“You have to be very money-conscious, particularly in the current environment.”

2. Make a checklist early on

Write a to-do list and don’t forget small tasks like getting someone to look after the dog.

You must notify your suppliers, redirect your mail, tell your bank and insurance providers, read your meters…

3. Declutter in advance

Don’t pack up clutter and take it to your new home. Get rid of any unwanted items at least a month before.

4. Remember connection costs

Nearly a third (30%) of movers don’t budget for connection fees and utility services, the Airtasker research found.

You’ll need wi-fi and broadband as soon as you move in, so make sure it’s sorted in advance.

5. Think about what you’ll need help with

Balance saving money with keeping your moving stress levels down by recruiting help.

Phil said: “In my book, it’s worth spending a reasonable amount of money on removal services as when it goes wrong, it goes really wrong.

“It’s extremely hard packing and unpacking and shifting all the boxes.

“How many hours have I spent building bunk beds? You forget how you took them apart, you lose a couple of bits, but a tradesperson could come along and do it really easily.”

6. Box clever

The Airtasker report found 28% of movers forget to budget for moving supplies like boxes, tape and bubble wrap.

Order packing boxes in a range of different sizes and label them according to room.

Take photos of the inside of boxes to find things quickly.

Leave clothes on hangers and keep essentials like phone chargers and toothbrushes at the top of boxes.

7. Location, Location, Location (of the meters)

Ask the estate agent or landlord where the main stopcock is in the new house, plus the location of the gas and electricity meters.

Change the locks at your new property so you can be sure you have the only keys.

8. Get someone to look after children and pets

“You’ll have enough to think about without toddlers running off with things, or dogs escaping,” said Phil.

