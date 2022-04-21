TV property expert Phil Spencer makes moving house cheap and easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
TV property expert Phil Spencer makes moving house cheap and easy

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Channel 4 property presenter Phil Spencer has compiled his top tips for moving home.
Moving house is expensive but TV property expert Phil Spencer says that shouldn’t stop anyone who has their heart set on a new home – as long as they budget carefully.

Don’t forget to get someone to look after the dog on moving day, the same goes for children.

Despite inflation climbing to a 30-year high and moving costs at an average of £3,480 per household, research has found one in five Brits (20%) plan to move house this year.

Budgeting

The 2022 Airtasker Move Right Report found budgeting was the most difficult part of moving, with over half of respondents (56%) exceeding their budget by up to £1,000, and overspending by an average of £414.

Getting help to move is essential, it’s just a case of budgeting and planning, said Phil Spencer.

Top areas of overspending included van hire (31%), connection fees/utility services (30%), moving supplies (28%) and repair work (26%).

Registers of Scotland statistics showed there were 31,663 residential property sales across Scotland in the third quarter of 2021, an annual increase of 53.9% and up 12% on a four-year average for Q3 2016-2019.

The largest increase was in Aberdeen city and shire and Moray, the smallest in the Forth Valley.

Phil, who co-presents Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location with Kirstie Allsopp, said: “The economic environment is challenging, but life goes on. It’s not all about what’s happening in the economy, life events influence decisions to move.”

Moving is stressful and expensive, but with a little planning it can go well.

Phil’s top tips for moving:

1. Budget

“Do your sums carefully and really think about the choices you’re making,” said Phil.

“You have to be very money-conscious, particularly in the current environment.”

 2. Make a checklist early on

Write a to-do list and don’t forget small tasks like getting someone to look after the dog.

You must notify your suppliers, redirect your mail, tell your bank and insurance providers, read your meters…

Reading the meter is just one task on a very long list of things to do.
3. Declutter in advance

Don’t pack up clutter and take it to your new home. Get rid of any unwanted items at least a month before.

4. Remember connection costs

Nearly a third (30%) of movers don’t budget for connection fees and utility services, the Airtasker research found.

You’ll need wi-fi and broadband as soon as you move in, so make sure it’s sorted in advance.

Get connected with wi-fi and broadband at the new property ahead of time.
5. Think about what you’ll need help with

Balance saving money with keeping your moving stress levels down by recruiting help.

Phil said: “In my book, it’s worth spending a reasonable amount of money on removal services as when it goes wrong, it goes really wrong.

“It’s extremely hard packing and unpacking and shifting all the boxes.

“How many hours have I spent building bunk beds? You forget how you took them apart, you lose a couple of bits, but a tradesperson could come along and do it really easily.”

Start to declutter at least a month in advance so you don’t have to take it all with you.
6. Box clever

The Airtasker report found 28% of movers forget to budget for moving supplies like boxes, tape and bubble wrap.

Order packing boxes in a range of different sizes and label them according to room.

Take photos of the inside of boxes to find things quickly.

Leave clothes on hangers and keep essentials like phone chargers and toothbrushes at the top of boxes.

Label boxes according to the room they are intended for as that will make it easier for the movers.
7. Location, Location, Location (of the meters)

Ask the estate agent or landlord where the main stopcock is in the new house, plus the location of the gas and electricity meters.

Change the locks at your new property so you can be sure you have the only keys.

8. Get someone to look after children and pets

“You’ll have enough to think about without toddlers running off with things, or dogs escaping,” said Phil.

